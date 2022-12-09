J. Edgar Hoover’s Long Shadow

That touching anecdote does not prevent Gage from pointing out the FBI’s complicity in the Lavender Scare, which drove many closeted gay men and lesbians out of federal employment during the early Cold War. The agency amassed the names of hundreds of government workers arrested as “sex deviates.” Most, if not all, the suspects undoubtedly lost their jobs. But, perhaps for self-protection, Hoover drew the line against questioning or fingering anyone not discovered having sex in a public place. He also managed to squash an inquiry into allegations that Senator Joseph McCarthy, during the heyday of his malevolent career, had gotten an Army lieutenant drunk and then “committed an act of sodomy” on him. Hoover treated such cases the same way he did any investigation into the affairs, sexual or otherwise, of a figure whose power might augment his own: “discreetly, and with due attention to political consequences.”

Hoover was, with rare lapses of judgment, a master operator in a federal government whose size and potency grew unceasingly during his lifetime.

That last phrase nicely captures what makes Gage’s biography such a convincing and significant work. Her Hoover was, with rare lapses of judgment, a master operator in a federal government whose size and potency grew unceasingly during his lifetime. Years of digging through all the relevant archives—hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of documents—enable her to write with unparalleled authority and confidence about a man and an agency now more despised than understood. In the process, she highlights key details that standard narratives neglect or obscure—for example, that Hoover disapproved of FDR’s decision to intern thousands of Japanese Americans in “relocation” camps during World War II, or that he undermined the KKK in the 1960s “with the same methods he had used to good effect against” the Communist Party and Martin Luther King Jr. Gage seems to know all the secrets or, at least, all those Hoover, Tolson, and company felt inclined to preserve. In over 800 pages of text, G-Man seldom loses narrative drive or offers less than a persuasive analysis of her subject’s deeds or motivations.

Only recently has the public perception of the FBI begun to change. In February 2022, this magazine published a cover story by Timothy Noah, defending the work that millions of federal employees do in the face of neglect from most Americans and derision and hostility from the right. These workers “held the government together, during four long years under Trump,” wrote Noah, “In many ways, they saved the Republic.” While Washington, D.C., is often described as a swamp, it’s hard to think of “anyplace else where so many idealistic people allow their visions of a better society to govern their everyday lives.”