The Case of the Fitness Instructor Who Spied on California Muslims—Then Helped Them Sue the FBI

The justices will effectively decide whether the Orange County Muslims will be able to hold the FBI accountable for this strange, overzealous, and allegedly discriminatory sting operation.

More than a decade later, that litigation, FBI v. Fazaga, has now reached the Supreme Court. The case highlights some of the most troubling practices of federal investigators during the height of the “war on terror” in the early 2000s—and the almost vertical uphill climb for those wronged by their actions to seek legal redress. In Monday’s oral arguments, the justices will be considering a complicated legal question about a surveillance law passed by Congress more than four decades ago, but in doing so they will effectively decide whether the Orange County Muslims will be able to hold the FBI accountable for this strange, overzealous, and allegedly discriminatory sting operation.

There appears to have been no specific justification for Monteilh to infiltrate Orange County’s Muslims in particular. “The explicit purpose of this operation was to gather information on Muslims in Orange County—not terrorists, spies, or even ordinary criminals, but Muslims,” the plaintiffs told the court in a response to the FBI’s review petition, quoting from Monteilh’s sworn statements. “The FBI did not identify specific targets for Monteilh, but ‘repeatedly made clear that they were interested simply in Muslims’ and ‘told him to gather as much information on as many people in the Muslim community as possible.’”

That involved countless personal interactions at gyms, mosques, and elsewhere between Monteilh and Orange County’s Muslims, yielding thousands of hours of surveillance recordings. “The FBI agents overseeing Monteilh gave him daily quotas for the number of Muslims he should get contact information from, told him to go to the gym with Muslims to get close to them and obtain information, and gave him a standing order to report on Muslims’ charitable giving, travel plans, and fundraising activities, as well as any lectures, classes, or any other events held at mosques,” they told the court.