The Case of the Fitness Instructor Who Spied on California Muslims—Then Helped Them Sue the FBI

Fazaga and the other plaintiffs told the Supreme Court that despite the government’s efforts to dismiss the religious-discrimination claims on state-secrets grounds, the plaintiffs don’t actually need any state secrets to prove their case. “Only they possess the information they seek to keep secret, and Plaintiffs have not sought it to establish their entitlement to relief,” they told the court. “Defendants instead seek dismissal of Plaintiffs’ religion claims, based on their own need to use the information to defend themselves. But dismissal for that reason has no basis in the common-law state-secrets privilege or this Court’s precedent.” (Emphasis theirs.)

The case highlights the FBI’s troubling use—and perhaps its overuse—of confidential informants in counterterrorism sting operations against Muslim Americans.

Though the justices will be focused on a procedural aspect of the state-secrets privilege at Monday’s oral arguments, the case highlights the FBI’s troubling use—and perhaps its overuse—of confidential informants in counterterrorism sting operations against Muslim Americans. Critics have alleged that the bureau’s stings sometimes push defendants far closer to performing a terrorist attack than they otherwise would be. In some instances, The Intercept reported in 2013, those stings look less like the FBI is foiling plots already in progress and more like it is steering troubled individuals towards potential criminal activity, only to arrest them right before they do it.

Monteilh’s revelations, as well as the surveillance itself, had harmful consequences for the Muslim community in Southern California. In court filings, Fazaga said that the surveillance made him less confident that his counseling of worshippers would be private. Malik, who attended one of the targeted mosques as a teenager, recalled in a recent NPR interview how Monteilh’s talk of jihad—combined with his imposing physique and demeanor—had scared and intimidated him. Eventually, he said, he stopped attending the mosque altogether.

“That religious sanctuary, that spiritual sanctuary, became a place of complete discontent, complete chaos,” Malik said in the NPR interview. “It was a scary place. It was ruined. It was stained.” The Supreme Court, which has positioned itself as a champion of religious freedom in other cases, won’t decide whether the FBI engaged in religious discrimination in this case. But when thinking about how the government invokes the state-secrets privilege to defeat lawsuits against it, they might not be able to avoid thinking about how the FBI got here in the first place.