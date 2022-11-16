Sam Bankman-Fried and the Moral Emptiness of Effective Altruism

The three principal problems effective altruism seeks to solve, MacAskill explained in a 2018 TED talk, are threats to global health, mistreatment of animals in factory farming, and “existential risks” such as the threat of nuclear war. Lately, E.A.-ers have also fretted a lot about the Matrix-like potential dangers that artificial intelligence will eventually pose to homo sapiens. “Once a niche pursuit for earnest vegans and volunteer kidney donors who lived frugally so that they would have more money to give away for cheap medical interventions in developing countries,” quipped Nicholas Kulish last month in The New York Times, E.A. “has emerged as a significant force in philanthropy.”

When MacAskill published his latest book, What We Owe the Future, in August, Elon Musk declared on Twitter, “This is a close match for my philosophy.” Thus the most distinctive characteristic of E.A.: the balletic deftness with which it tiptoes past targets likely to offend billionaires. Indeed, the movement’s two principal donors are billionaires. Bankman-Fried has pledged $160 million through the FTX Future Fund, and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz has given more than $440 million through a group he funds called Open Philanthropy.

Hard-core utilitarians tend not to concern themselves very much with the problem of economic inequality, so perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised to find little discussion of the topic within the E.A. sphere. I located five economic-inequality posts in an online forum hosted by the Centre for Effective Altruism, which MacAskill co-founded, compared to 39 posts on blockchain technology and 205 on wild animal welfare. “Inequality is a problem for EA and economic growth,” read the title of an essay posted on the E.A. forum last August by Karthik Tadepalli, a doctoral candidate in economics at Berkeley. But Alexander Berger (a global health expert at Open Philanthropy) pointed out an error in Tadepalli’s spreadsheet, so Tadepalli revised his essay with a new title: “Inequality is a (small) problem for EA and economic growth.”