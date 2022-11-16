Sam Bankman-Fried and the Moral Emptiness of Effective Altruism

“Especially for someone who’s fortunate to be in the position that I am, it’s incumbent on us to give back,” Bankman-Fried said last December on CNN, “not just for our own sake, and not just for our own legacy or reputation—it’s important to give back to help the world.” But Bankman-Fried wasn’t talking, even theoretically, about paying taxes. He was talking about giving “almost everything that I make” to philanthropy. These comments expressed the callow moral vanity at the core of EA. Others waste charity on ill-reasoned causes. We spend it to save the world. Except in Bankman-Fried’s case, his reinvent-the-wheel rhetoric wasn’t used to criticize other private philanthropies; it was used to justify his residing offshore to dodge United States taxes. They’d just waste it anyway.

By now, of course, the question of what Bankman-Fried will do with his money has become academic. It’s anybody’s guess how much of FTX’s pledged $160 million, if any, the EA movement will ever receive. It may be that EA will have to give some or all of it back. On Saturday MacAskill posted on the Centre for Effective Altruism’s website that

If Sam Bankman-Fried, and other FTX executives, were involved in lying to, or defrauding, customers then they were not acting in accordance with the principles of effective altruism…. Our staff are saddened and angry at the harm that has been done.

The aftermath of FTX’s collapse makes EA look even more like two rich people’s vanity project. “Effective altruism is not about a single individual,” MacAskill wrote. A cynic might answer that no, it was about two individuals—Bankman-Fried and Moskovitz—but that one of them has likely dropped out. Musk might make a plausible substitute, but right now he’s got problems of his own.

