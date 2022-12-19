Women Talking Embraces the Drama of Difficult Conversations

Polley leans into the almost surreal qualities of Toews’s novel, resisting the urge to tidy up the meandering, essayistic nature of these conversations. I can easily imagine someone, somewhere thinking—these women are talking, but not saying anything, or that just when they start to say something, they get distracted, angry, or need a cigarette break. Why can’t these women focus and get their stories straight? Then you realize—I sound like a prosecutor. Polley’s film works to unburden victims’ testimonies of our expectations, which often emanate, whether we realize it or not, from the legal system. She overturns the notion that women talking about assault must speak in a linear fashion, that there be no gaps in their memory. Embracing the frenetic, disjointed pace of the conversations that unfold in Toews’s novel, she invites us to watch as the women try to fill in those gaps, not with what was, but with what could be.

It occurred to me this is Polley’s first film as a director that is not about a woman having an extramarital affair. Her feature debut was Away From Her (2006), the script based on an Alice Munro story, in which a married woman suffering from Alzheimer’s (played by Julie Christie) moves into a nursing home; over time, she loses her memory of her husband (Gordon Pinsent) and becomes close with another male patient. Her second film, Take This Waltz (2011), starred Michelle Williams as a 28-year-old married woman who falls for her alluring new neighbor, a permanently sweaty rickshaw driver played by Luke Kirby. In 2012, she directed the experimental documentary Stories We Tell, casting actors to play her parents in what was shot to look like old home movies; the film is based on Polley’s realization that she was the product of an extramarital affair between her mother and movie producer Harry Gulkin.

In all her films, however, affairs are incidental to larger, more existential questions that the female characters are pondering. Much like the women in Women Talking, Margot in Take This Waltz spends more time contemplating whether her marital ennui is a problem that needs solving than she spends, well—solving it. “Life has a gap in it,” her sister-in-law warns her. “You don’t go crazy trying to fill it.” In that way, Polley takes situations, like an affair, that we would expect to keep her heroines busy with plot, and instead turns them into the basis for little speeches, giving us words and ideas where we would expect bodies and their motions.