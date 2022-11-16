Who’s Afraid of the Nanny?

Already you know exactly who this couple is and how the family lives. Amy’s charm is fraying at the edges, and, over the course of Nanny, writer-director Nikyatu Jusu’s debut feature, it often threatens to snap. She comes home late, seeming drunk or depressed or otherwise erratic. She often demands overtime from Aisha at the last minute. At one point, she discovers that Aisha has been feeding Rose, usually a picky eater, a homemade rice dish traditional to Senegal, where Aisha comes from, and flies into a transparently racist panic over whether the food is “too spicy for her tummy.” Even as she falls behind on paying Aisha, she tries to bond with her over the problems she imagines they share as working women (“It’s a fucking boys’ club ... you know what it’s like”).

Indeed, both husband and wife try to play good cop with Aisha at the other’s expense, and both objectify and take advantage of her. Adam waxes lyrical to Aisha about the special charisma of the subject of his protest photo, sadly now dead. He won’t intervene when Aisha complains of her missing pay, but does magnanimously offer to “advance” her some of the cash, which seems to come out of his pocket money from Amy. Then, after kissing Aisha and being rebuffed, he warns her not to tell: Amy is “a little by the book sometimes—it might complicate things for you.” One day, when Aisha is required to stay and watch the little girl during a party they’re having, Amy lends her a dress so she’ll look less out of place; Aisha feels visibly uncomfortable in it, protesting that it’s too tight, but the boss puts her hands on the nanny’s waist and declares it perfect, practically salivating: The color is “made for your skin … mahogany red.”

If this couple seems to be conforming a little too much to type, that’s clearly by design—a narrative choice that’s also a political one. To use this setup as the premise for a thriller may be to court comparison with the Moroccan-French writer Leila Slimani’s 2016 bestseller, The Perfect Nanny, set in Paris but inspired by the fatal stabbing of two children by their caregiver on the Upper West Side in 2012. But Slimani put the infanticide in the opening line of her novel, which thus becomes a study, mostly in flashback, of the inexorable progress of a particular kind of conflicted working mother’s nightmare, rendering the nanny a symbol and an engine of plot as well as a character in her own right. (The nanny in the book is white and named Louise, as in Woodward.) With its ironic title—Chanson Douce (Lullaby) in the original—the novel keeps the focus on the upper–middle-class parents, their fears and their hypocrisies and their delusions about themselves.