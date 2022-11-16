Who’s Afraid of the Nanny?

Jusu’s title may likewise appear to emphasize the perspective of the employers, but her film—which keeps you guessing throughout as to whether a violent act will occur—is far more interested in the social and psychological predicament of the nanny herself. Aisha is a young woman who has had to leave her own child, Lamine, at home in the care of a cousin. She earns money to send back to him and drinks him in via glitchy video calls whenever she can find a free moment at the right time of day. The parents employing her are simply the frame, the (unfair, frustrating, or worse) conditions of her existence. There’s no great reason to be curious about them beyond that, and they indict themselves with admirable economy. Nanny is a passionately sympathetic portrait of an immigrant mother whose material circumstances work to deny her the role of protagonist in her own life. Such circumstances reward compliance and dissociation, which means that Aisha’s strengths, her rich inner resources, tend to threaten even as they sustain her.

Jusu has suggested that Nanny, which won this year’s Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, is in part a tribute to her mother, who came to the United States from Sierra Leone, and whose own artistic work was often stymied by the domestic service jobs she had to take on to make ends meet. Though the film’s plot quite deftly fuses horror tropes with social realism, its depiction of Aisha and her plight could by no means be described as ugly or gritty—it’s a dark, dreamlike romance. The emphasis is on Aisha’s inward experience, such that it’s not easy to tell how accurate her perceptions of the world outside are, or to pinpoint when she begins to lose her grip on it for long, dangerous moments at a time. In magical realist sequences, snakes and spiders crawl over her or into her mouth, her reflection in the mirror appears to separate from her, and, most frequently, water bursts or pours through ceilings and walls, flooding her bed, threatening to drown her. Between these sequences, we’re reminded of them by the movie’s palette, which often bathes Aisha in luminous blue, even when it’s just the nighttime shadows (as she has relatively few daylight hours to herself) or the light of her phone cast across her face.

The symbolism in Aisha’s hallucinations of drowning or suffocating or being invaded by smaller creatures isn’t always the most subtle, but it is a fair representation of the situation as she sees it. She gets only limited respite: Along with the woman at the wire transfer place and a couple of other friends, there’s a kind, thoughtful man she starts dating, who is also a single parent, and whose mother suffered from schizophrenia and from some of the same forms of oppression—insidious and crude by turns—that plague Aisha.