187 Years Later, Congress Thinks About Seating a Cherokee Delegate

Hoskin said that a Cherokee delegate would be “similarly situated” as current delegates from American territories such as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam: able to sit on committees and introduce bills, but not able to vote on the House floor. The Cherokee Tribal Council confirmed Kimberly Teehee as the nation’s delegate to Congress in 2019 in accordance with the treaty. Teehee is a former adviser to President Barack Obama on Native American affairs who also worked as a congressional staffer for several years.

President Andrew Jackson signed the Treaty of New Echota, which culminated in the displacement of thousands of Cherokees from their homeland to territory west of the Mississippi River, a forced removal now known as the Trail of Tears. The treaty, which was opposed by most Cherokees, including its principal chief, gave them $5 million in exchange for seven million acres of land. It also promised federal representation for the tribe—a commitment that remains unfulfilled 187 years later.

“The Cherokee Nation having already made great progress in civilization and deeming it important that every proper and laudable inducement should be offered to their people to improve their condition,” the treaty says, condescendingly, “as well as to guard and secure in the most effectual manner the rights [guaranteed] to them in this treaty, and with a view to illustrate the liberal and enlarged policy of the Government of the United States towards the Indians in their removal beyond the territorial limits of the States, it is stipulated that they shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives of the United States whenever Congress shall make provision for the same.”