The Future of Tribal Sovereignty Is in the Supreme Court’s Hands

Court watchers have advanced myriad theories as to why Gorsuch, more than any other justice, appears to have taken such an interest in this issue. Some have attributed it to his service on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which spans most of the Mountain West and hears a great many Indian law cases. Others have credited it to the fact that he is currently the court’s only justice who hails from west of the Mississippi River. My own theory, based on his writings on the matter, is that Gorsuch thinks tribal governments are legitimate parts of the American constitutional system, with legitimate rights and legitimate powers, while most of his predecessors (and perhaps even some current colleagues) see them as either historical relics to be ignored or as legal obstacles to be overcome.

After all, the Supreme Court’s track record when it comes to respecting tribal sovereignty is not great, to put it mildly. The five-justice McGirt majority vanished from the court when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died a few months after the ruling was handed down. When Oklahoma sought to curb the landmark ruling’s impact in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta during last year’s term, the Supreme Court overturned two centuries of precedent and practice on whether states can prosecute crimes involving tribal members on tribal lands. Gorsuch’s dissent was among the most scathing fusillades between the justices in the court’s recent history. He denounced Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s majority opinion at various points as “ahistorical,” “embarrassing,” and “unattached to any colorable legal authority,” and declared it to be part of the court’s “anticanon” of universally reviled rulings like Dred Scott v. Sandford and Korematsu v. United States.

Gorsuch’s colleagues on the right might be receptive to the race-based claims made by the Brackeens and their conservative allies, especially during a term where the court is already taking aim at affirmative action in college admissions and the Voting Rights Act’s limits on racial gerrymandering. At the same time, if they do not wish to upend a central pillar of Indian law this term, there are other grounds to rule in the families’ favor that would be limited to the ICWA itself. The Fifth Circuit largely agreed with O’Connor’s ruling that the ICWA violated the Tenth Amendment by “commandeering” state adoption proceedings. If upheld, that would wreck much of the ICWA’s structure by removing its ability to preempt state adoption laws without directly addressing the broader legal aspects of tribal sovereignty.