Indian Country’s Right to Say No

That’s the best way to think of the RESPECT Act: as a really good start. Because ultimately, should the bill pass, there will come a day when another president, unconcerned with the duty to uphold a nation-to-nation relationship with tribes, will push the attorneys at the Department of Justice to devise a work-around to the law. When governed by a concept as malleable as consultation has proved to be, even a federal statutory standard can be ducked. Perhaps the only way of avoiding such an outcome would be to enshrine in law the far more ambitious, even revolutionary, standard of free, prior, and informed consent, or FPIC. A consent-based standard would allow tribes to decide what is in their best interest and give them genuine veto power. As the history of Indigenous rights in the United States shows, consent is an old idea that has been ignored. It was repopularized most recently through the United Nations’ 2007 Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or UNDRIP. Since UNDRIP’s call for the introduction of FPIC, however, not much progress on it has been made politically. A consent measure was briefly floated by legislators in Washington state, and was even thought to be on its way into law, but at the last minute Governor Jay Inslee vetoed the measure, sparking an uproar from Washington’s tribal nations.

This past March, during a series of general consultation calls held by Bryan Newland and the Department of the Interior, tribal leaders voiced their resounding support for a consent-based model. “Free, prior, and informed consent should be the goalpost,” Ben Barnes, the chief of the Shawnee Tribe, told the Interior officials. “Any other benchmark is going to fall short of the expectation of tribal nations.” Brian Vallo, the governor of the Pueblo of Acoma, and Ute Mountain chairman Manuel Heart also voiced support for FPIC. Michael Chavarria, the governor of the Pueblo of Santa Clara, said he felt FPIC should be a “guiding light” for the United States and “a prerequisite for any activity that affects our ancestral lands, territories, our natural cultural resources.” Two days later, in a call with tribal leaders in the Pacific Northwest, Lawrence Solomon, the chairman of Lummi Nation, asked the Interior to “improve consultation by requiring our consent on federal actions that affect us.”

In the coming years, the desire for a consent-based model seems destined to grow among Indian Country’s leaders and lawyers, particularly if the Biden administration improves the current consultation process. But any moves by the administration to enact FPIC through either executive edict or legislation could land the president’s departments in a thorny situation. There are clear reasons why consent has not been publicly advanced by the administration, namely that yielding a final say to tribal nations on projects affecting their homeland would inevitably lead to the cancellation or preemptive blocking of infrastructure-related construction projects. Both industry and labor unions whose members would benefit from industry contracts have opposed it on these grounds. In fact, as the Democratic National Committee’s 2020 platform was being written, labor officials quietly opposed the inclusion of a broad call for a consent mandate.

For these reasons and others, Fletcher of the Indigenous Law & Policy Center strongly doubts that FPIC will ever become official federal policy, and he was quick to separate a legislative consultation standard from the consent model central to FPIC. “The RESPECT Act is not even close to FPIC,” he pointed out. “FPIC is a veto power for the tribes to say, ‘Look, we have an interest in this project, we adamantly refuse to consent to it, the project has to end.’ That’s FPIC. FPIC will never happen. Not in any country, not in any state, it just will never happen.” Newland offered a more diplomatic forecast, citing the Interior’s desire to work in the “best interest” of tribes. “Even in the absence of statutory mandate,” he said, “we’re always trying to build consensus for the actions we take across the board, especially in Indian Country.”