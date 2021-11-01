Indian Country’s Right to Say No

In theory, consultation happens continually.

But tribes’ right to it is rarely if ever properly respected.

For me, traveling on the Red Road after a pandemic spent largely separated from my own tribal community was a revitalizing experience. It also clarified the profundity of the challenge facing Indigenous populations in the United States. Tribal nations have a basic right to consultation—the same right any sovereign nation possesses to be informed of foreign projects that might affect their citizenry. Accordingly, companies and the federal agencies tasked with regulating them must contact tribes and alert them of any plans that might impact the nation’s community. In theory, consultation happens continually. Nearly every day, people working for their tribal governments wake up to emails notifying them about new projects—and thus the tribes, under federal law, have been “consulted.” Tribes’ right to consultation is rarely if ever properly respected. Across Indian Country, tribal nations are constantly forced by governmental negligence to spend time and resources protecting their sovereignty, their citizens, and their sacred sites. They must fight pipelines, mines, dams, regulators, corporations, elected officials, lobbyists, and, in some cases, other tribes, who may be economically welded to these extractive industries.



By the time the caravan had reached this penultimate stop in Michigan, it had become clear to me that to focus on any one fight in Indian Country to the exclusion of the others was to miss the forest for the trees. In a technical sense, the solution to tribal nations’ troubles likely requires Congress to pass legislation that sets a federal standard for the consultation process and moves the United States toward the long-term, far more ambitious goal of establishing free, prior, and informed consent as a baseline policy—in other words, we must enshrine in U.S. law the right of Indigenous nations to be made aware of a given project and be allowed to reject it. But an even deeper shift is needed. If there is any hope of ending the vicious cycle in which tribal nations are perpetually brushed aside in the name of America’s domestic interests, the United States must willingly relinquish the political power it stole from this land’s Indigenous people. Consultation, after all, is only meaningful when the entity consulted is allowed to give an inconvenient answer. The federal government—Congress, the courts, the White House—must steel itself for a day when the tribes can, and do, say, “No.”

I had first heard Doug James tell the story of the totem pole six days before, in the Black Hills. We were standing on Lakota lands managed by NDN Collective, a nonprofit organization based out of Rapid City that had turned the site, nestled between a subdivision and a National Guard training facility, into a safe place for the city’s unhoused population. Boots planted firmly in the dew-stained dirt, James cast his hand out over the massive Washington Red Cedar trunk strapped to the flatbed before him. He and his brother Jewell, who had to pull out of the trip due to health concerns, had labored over the log together in their shop back home. James traced the pole’s carvings: the full moon at the top, holding the prayers for the next seven generations; the eagle; the Chinook salmon; a sea bear on one side and on the opposite side a sea wolf, which represents the orcas that traditionally share the waters around Lummi Nation’s San Juan Islands and have been captured and put on display in aquariums around the world; the copper plate; the feather, borne of a dream Jewell had in which he tried and failed to grasp a feather floating outside his cousin’s car window. “It wasn’t meant for him to take the power,” Doug said.

