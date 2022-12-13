The Folly of Sanctions

In fact, a fundamental problem with sanctions was that they could be levied at any time, which permanently shifted the meaning of war. Sanctions, once a wartime action, were seen as a tool that could be used as a threat and thus a prophylactic to war itself. This turn, as Mulder argues, was well-intentioned: Many thought it would bring a period of unending peace. But it led to a blurring of the lines between conflict and peace. “Long-standing traditions, such as the protection of neutrality, civilian noncombatants, private property, and food supplies, were eroded or circumscribed,” Mulder writes. This totalizing and perpetual threat of sanctions was the beginning of forever wars and pushed aggressive countries to annex as much territory as possible. “Conquest appeared as an avenue of escape from the anxiety of living under the Damoclean sword of international blockade,” Mulder writes.

Part of the original theory of sanctions was that cutting off the resources to an entire society would cause its citizens to oppose a war-making government. Politicians argued that while Imperial Germany’s population in World War I, say, was at the whim of a militaristic dictatorship, they should still bear some of the responsibility. Many accepted this premise, but without the levers of democracy—whether through voting or the right to protest—it’s hard to see how it is a reasonable tack. In other ways, it seems like a case of victim blaming. Unfortunately, this specious theory of sanctions-as-regime-change-stimulus continues today, as sanctions on Venezuela and Iran demonstrate. The problem, of course, is that regime change is almost never induced by the effects of sanctions. In fact, as Demarais points out in her book, some of the only cases in which sanctions appear to work is when they target a well-functioning democracy. Effective sanctions target countries with many trade links to the United States, work immediately, and have small goals (like the release of a political prisoner or settlement of a trade fight). Everything else doesn’t.

The speed with which sanctions work is important to note. Many sanctions have no sunset clause and can often be in place long after it has become clear they aren’t working. Examples of long-running, ineffective sanctions are abundant. Cuba, for one, has been under U.S. sanctions for more than 60 years, and yet Castro’s regime was not overthrown. North Korea, similarly, has been sanctioned with little impact on regime change. Of course, medical supplies, food, and access to basic goods there are scarce. But this highlights a problem with long-running sanctions: The country completely abandons the notion of regular trade relations with the United States and allies, and adapts to a new normal. Countries like Cuba and North Korea, not to mention Russia, where many institutions have been targeted by U.S. sanctions for decades, form new alliances with new trade partners, like China and other ascendant economies. They’ll also develop effective means of evading the sanctions. North Korea in particular has developed extensive processes for evading energy sanctions. Compliant trading firms will turn off transponders on the petroleum carrying ships, change ship registration numbers, and perform any number of open sea maneuvers to transfer oil without actually docking in the country.