Is Washington Learning Its Lesson on Sanctions Policy?

While these kinds of economic squeezes rarely work to force policy concessions, other elements of the sanctions are more promising. “The combination of [sanctions and Ukraine’s military success] has potential,” says Jentleson. “Not to get Putin to say ‘uncle’; that’s not going to happen.… But to put on enough combined pressure that could set up a serious diplomacy and negotiation to which you’d have lots of leverage.” The attempt to squeeze Putin economically likely couldn’t succeed as an isolated endeavor, Jentleson says, but these particular sanctions can be more successful because of the way in which they are directly impacting Russia’s military capabilities.

Though the eventual outcome of the sanctions effort remains to be seen, a hearing in Congress last month with two administration officials seemed to suggest that they had failed—or at least fallen short of lofty expectations. “I think that we have to have a more clear assessment in Congress and in our national psyche as to just what the impact of sanctions can do,” said Senator Mitt Romney, widely considered to be a Russia hawk, during that hearing. “The indications so far are, it wasn’t as crippling as we thought on Russia, and I wonder whether that teaches us a lesson that should be important to us as we consider the impact of sanction regimes in the future.”

Evaluations like Romney’s and others—in that Senate hearing, in the media, and elsewhere—who have questioned the effectiveness of these particular sanctions likely had unrealistic expectations for their potential, but the questions they are raising mirror many of the issues that experts have identified for decades. The administration officials most responsible for the implementation of sanctions since Biden took office clearly appreciate that sanctions are only one part of a larger policy and cannot alone compel policy concessions and that they are most valuable when imposed multilaterally. But those lessons have rarely appeared in the political mainstream.