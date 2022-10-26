Climate Reparations Really Aren’t That Radical—or Hard

Then comes the distribution issue: What kind of formula could fairly allocate a monetary transfer from one half of the global economy to the other, and how would governments divide it up once it arrived?

And finally, rich countries worry about how to close the door once it’s been opened. Would reparations that seem to indicate guilt expose them to gigantic legal liabilities for damage on a planetary scale? —Studies estimate, after all, that annual loss and damage finance needs in developing countries will be between $200-580 billion a year by 2030. Yet the safeguards rich countries have already imposed would also limit that liability: Developed countries added a clause to the Paris Agreement to clarify that the article on loss and damage “does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation”.

Climate reparations must also overcome hurdles that have not applied in past instances. For one, the crime is not only ongoing but accelerating—more than half of all CO2 emissions have occurred since 1990. For another, the guilty and the wronged can switch places: by some point in the late 2020s, China will have emitted more greenhouse gases than the EU countries ever have. Yet for the purposes of UN climate talks, China is officially a developing country that would be a recipient of loss and damage funds. And there’s a serious first mover problem: would EU countries agree to hand over large sums for loss and damage if Canada or the U.S. refused to budge? Denmark recently became the first rich country to make a substantial loss and damage pledge— $13 million. But that’s still miniscule in the context of these talks.