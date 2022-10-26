Climate Reparations Really Aren’t That Radical—or Hard

Going by the classic Oxford English Dictionary definition, wherein reparations consist of “making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying money to or otherwise helping those who have been wronged,” the U.S. in fact has a rich reparations tradition. U.S. history is full of cases where the government paid reparations to its own citizens—even dating back to the colonial period. In 1725 the Massachusetts state legislature paid 20 pounds each to the families of the victims of the Salem witch trials. In the latter half of the twentieth century, the U.S. federal government paid over $800 million to Native American tribes whose land had been taken by force or deception, and about $1.6 billion to Japanese Americans who were wrongly detained in camps during World War II, as well as $117 million to people exposed to radiation from nuclear tests.

Notably absent from a list of U.S. reparations are payments to enslaved people or their descendants, although the issue did gain some traction, including hearings in Congress, after Ta-Nehisi Coates’s writings on the topic in the mid-2010s. (South Africa, for its part, did pay $85 million to victims of apartheid and racist injustice in 2003.) Instead, the people who received payments over slavery were the slaveowners: Those who stayed loyal to the Union during the Civil War received compensation for their “lost property,” i.e., the freeing of enslaved persons. (This is somewhat reminiscent of the compensation fossil fuel firms are entitled to under investor-state dispute settlement agreements like the Energy Charter Treaty, which stipulates that companies whose investments—say, a drilling well—are rendered unprofitable by government policies—for example, lifesaving emissions reductions targets—are entitled to compensation. The ECT recently forced Italy to pay over $190 million to compensate the British firm Rockefeller for Italian policy changes that reduced future oil and gas profits.)

Reparations that involve transfers of value from one country to another are more relevant for the climate case. The idea behind calls for loss and damage funding is that the countries that have done most to pollute the atmosphere, and grown rich doing so, should compensate, per U.N. language, “developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.” In other words, countries like the U.S., France, and Japan should pay countries like Brazil, Indonesia, or small island states like Kiribati that will literally disappear beneath the waves.