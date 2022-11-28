Voters Have Never Been More Evenly Divided Between the Two Parties. It’s Breaking Our Political System.

When a political party goes nutso, as the Republicans have done since Donald Trump descended that escalator in 2015, the American political system used to provide a simple remedy. From 1904 to 1984, there were 13 landslide elections for president. Sometimes it took a few thrashings at the polls, but eventually a political party got the hint from the voters. After losing five straight elections (four of them by double-digit margins), the Republicans under Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s came to accept the New Deal’s safety net programs, such as Social Security. The overwhelming repudiations of Barry Goldwater (38 percent of the vote in 1964) and George McGovern (also 38 percent in 1972) immediately propelled both parties back to the center. During the 1980s, the Republicans carried 37 states in all three presidential elections. As a result, the downtrodden Democrats successfully triangulated with moderate Bill Clinton in 1992.

We are getting a slight hint of this voter-created transformation as some Republicans are bravely—oh, yes, ever so bravely—publicly acknowledging that maybe Trump is not a stable political genius. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan went out of his way to praise Trump’s accomplishments as president before he mustered the gumption to say on ABC News, “I am a Never-Again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win, and we lose with Trump.” But would-be successors to the Republicans’ leading loser, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, offer the same style of nasty stunt–like politics (abducting Venezuelan asylum-seekers in Texas and shipping them to Martha’s Vineyard) without Trump’s stolen-election narcissism. This tiptoeing away from Trump (even if successful) is not a repudiation but merely a sleight-of-hand rebranding.

Sooner or later, American politics has to move off the knife edge. Democracy will always be in peril if one political party remains beholden to charlatans, conspiracy theorists, and contemptible demagogues. That’s why the only effective permanent purge of Trumpism will come with an old-fashioned twentieth-century landslide election in 2024. Maybe it’s an unattainable goal given the current political cleavages. But with an ambitious Biden agenda stymied for the next two years by a Republican House out of order, the most realistic strategy lies in trying to forge a lasting center-left majority. Not only would it create a governing majority for 2025 and beyond, but it may also save the Republican Party in the process.