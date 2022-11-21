The Vindication of Joe Biden

New York isn’t an outlier, either. New Jersey’s 7th is rated basically a draw by Cook. Virginia’s 2nd is R+2. Texas’s 15th, a majority-Hispanic district, is R+1. McCarthy, or whoever the new speaker is, will have roughly eight to 10 first-term incumbents representing swingy districts. They will be begging their leadership not to go all MAGA—an impeachment of Biden for some ginned-up reason that no one outside of the hard-core base buys will risk their seats, and the majority.

Even though Democrats maintained their majority in the Senate, he’ll run into the same problems he ran into in 2021 and 2022: Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. If Raphael Warnock wins the December 6 Senate runoff in Georgia over Herschel Walker, Manchin and Sinema will have marginally less leverage, simply because the Democrats will hold 51 Senate seats instead of 50. But they will still be able to play outsize roles. And both are up for reelection in 2024. Assuming he doesn’t retire, Manchin will be running in a state (West Virginia) that Trump or any Republican will carry two-to-one, so he will likely spend the next two years acting as Republican as he can. Sinema doesn’t face that kind of pressure in Arizona, but she has obviously decided that her path to a long career in the Senate is to suck up to the state’s business interests.

In the meantime, there’s a whole other Biden agenda that does not depend on who runs Congress: the regulatory and anti-monopoly goals that can be pursued through edicts and lawsuits. Two days after the election, the Federal Trade Commission under Chair Lina Khan moved to crack down on predatory pricing and other corporate abuses. In mid-October, the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department under Jonathan Kanter pressured several corporate board members to resign their positions, charging that they violated antitrust statutes against interlocking directorates, reinvigorating so-called Section 8 enforcement. On environmental policy, labor policy, and other areas, there’s a lot the administration can do, and is doing, that has nothing to do with legislating. And of course the administration will be busy implementing the big bills that have passed.