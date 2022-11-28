America’s Post-Trump Delusion Is in Full Swing

What does ‘better than Trump’ really mean? The candidate who fits the bill for most of the GOP’s anxious donors and bigwigs at the moment is Ron DeSantis, a man who spent the campaign season stumping for candidates who backed Trump’s election claims and who vowed to take on nonexistent voter fraud within Florida. The GOP partially owes their House majority to DeSantis’ insistence on pushing through a more aggressively gerrymandered congressional map for the state than Republican lawmakers had intended. He inveighed against critical race theory and transgender people as or more aggressively than the party’s Trumpiest candidates in the rest of the country; sending migrants off to Martha’s Vineyard was as wicked and depraved a stunt as anything Trump has ever pulled.

There’ll probably have to be more where all that came from if DeSantis hopes to win over enough Trump loyalists and party activists to make the 2024 primary a real race. Trump, after all, is less an independent font of right-wing extremism than a particular, replaceable conduit for energies that have been shaping Republican politics for decades now. And the establishment’s bet that DeSantis might present a less threatening face to voters troubled by Trump will be undermined if the primary is particularly hard fought—returning Trump to his not-so-old self⁠—or if Republicans in the House capture a large share of the public’s attention. Right now, the new, majority, as narrow and fragile as it is, seems poised to antagonize the Biden administration and the Democrats in much the same way Republicans did when a much larger majority swept into the chamber under Obama: a flurry of investigations, a looming fight over the national debt, and sociocultural dog-whistles aplenty about decadent cosmopolitans subverting American values.

Conservative media deserves most of the blame for emboldening the party’s fringe, but the right’s hacks have had a hand from some of the right’s putative critics. In the weeks and months before the election, predictions that Republicans would sweep into Congress on the basis of progressive cultural overreach were issued not only by the likes of Fox News but by The New York Times. For three straight elections now, Republicans have staked their campaigns on the exaggerated, imagined, or invented excesses of the left.