America’s Post-Trump Delusion Is in Full Swing

While Trump’s speech was widely framed as an underwhelming salvo in the fight for the soul of the Republican Party, the familiarity of much of the platform he laid out suggests the substantive gap between him and the Republican elites loudly denouncing him again—never very large to begin with—is shrinking further still. At least one of the elite’s preferred standard-bearers, for his part, has spent the last few years moving in Trump’s direction. In all probability, we’ll find the future of the Republican Party in the places where the two meet. And we have every reason to believe the party’s future bodes poorly for our politics, whether or not Trump wins out.

Over the course of his first campaign and presidency, Trump’s vision for bringing “glory to America” shifted from an erratic and occasionally heterodox pseudo-populism toward the familiar platitudes of conservative orthodoxy. Every indication is that the transformation has held—the next campaign, as Trump renders it in his remarks, will be a fight between “freedom, values, individual responsibility, and just plain common sense” on the right and “an extreme ideology of government domination and control” on the left.

And in a notable departure from the bulk of his post-2020 rhetoric—one mirrored by surprisingly conciliatory pro-Trump candidates across the country in recent weeks—he blamed the right’s failure in this particular election less on voter fraud than on an electorate that has yet to grasp the severity of the country’s troubles. “The citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through,” he said. “I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse. And they will see much more clearly what happened and what is happening to our country and the voting will be much different.”