Democrats Have Two Months to Trump-Proof the Presidency

With another Trump presidency looming as a real possibility and an anti-democracy doctrine gaining support on the intellectual right, Congress may be running out of time to fix the weaknesses in America’s republic. The Insurrection Act is one such weakness in need of repair, precisely because it accords too much democracy-breaching power to the executive branch. Despite the fact that Democrats presently occupy that branch, it may make sense for them to take the necessary steps to lessen its authority.



Toward the end of his first term, the Insurrection Act became one of Trump’s fascinations. He publicly considered invoking the law several times but never followed through—when asked what he might do if he won the election and riots broke out, Trump said, “We’ll put them down very quickly. We have the right to do that, we have the power to do that if we want. Look, it’s called insurrection. We just send in [the military], and we do it very easy. I mean, it’s very easy.”



The former president discovered “insurrection” during the summer of 2020, when he threatened to send American troops into the streets of cities that were then crowded with protesters outraged by the murder of George Floyd. Immediately after Trump’s threats, a group of Democratic senators led by Richard Blumenthal introduced the CIVIL Act, which would have required approval from Congress, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Justice to use the armed forces or a militia to put down an insurrection. The CIVIL Act also would have “terminated the [president’s] authority to use military force to suppress an insurrection after 14 days unless Congress enacts a joint resolution extending such authority.” But the bill never went anywhere.

