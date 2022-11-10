Democrats Have Two Months to Trump-Proof the Presidency

But concerns about the executive branch’s overabundance of power go well beyond the Insurrection Act and the military. As Elizabeth Goitein, a senior director at the Brennan Center, told The New Republic, “The executive branch has grown in scope and in power and concurrently with that, we have seen presidents make broader and broader claims to executive authority, including claims to inherent powers under the Constitution, increasingly reading this vague executive authority that the Constitution grants them to authorize all kinds of actions without congressional validation and sometimes even against the wishes of Congress.”



When President Trump failed to get funding for his border wall through Congress, he declared a national emergency, using the National Emergencies Act. In a press release accompanying that declaration, the White House noted that Trump has broad powers under the law: “The President invoked two of the more than 100 available statutory authorities available in national emergencies.” And when critics accused Trump of using the National Emergencies Act to subvert the will of Congress, then-acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the press that the move creates “zero precedent” because “this is authority given to the president in law already.”



The Trump White House was alarmingly correct: There are incredible statutory authorities available to a president who invokes the National Emergencies Act. A president can declare an emergency to test chemical weapons on U.S. citizens without their permission. He can declare a national emergency to shut off the internet. Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the committee of jurisdiction for efforts to reform the National Emergencies Act, told The New Republic, “I don’t think that a lot of people have thought about how broad a national emergencies declaration could be: martial law … something related to elections—it boggles the mind to think what creative anti-democratic forces could do with the National Emergencies Act.”

