The Massacre at Club Q Should Not Have Felt Inevitable

Such an optimistic narrative of progress on LGBTQ rights, even with many LGBTQ candidates winning office, sits uncomfortably with the complicated reality of how queer and trans lives are legislated beyond the election cycle. In major state races, Republicans who had led attacks on LGBTQ people—such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott—handily won. Lawmakers in Texas and elsewhere are already preparing new anti-trans laws for next year. And one election should not be mistaken as a referendum on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, or—specifically—on the anti-queer and anti-trans political violence which has escalated this year due to such conspiracy theories circulating, and has now become more lethal.

Earlier on the day of the Club Q shooting, in Denton, Texas, a familiar scene played out, with yet another far-right group trying to intimidate a local bookstore’s storytime event. It had been organized by Amber and Adam Briggle, whose son is trans, and who themselves had been targeted by the state of Texas, when the attorney general and governor instructed child protection agencies to investigate the parents of trans kids. Among those who came to “confront” the storytime participants were members of the Proud Boys and the right-wing group Turning Point USA, with one person from the latter attempting to enter and secretly record the event. Outside, along with other community members who came out to support the event, there was an armed group who later wrote that they were asked to provide defense if necessary. I thought of them when stories came out that the shooter at Club Q had been stopped by someone in the club, who disarmed and then struck the shooter with his own gun, while a drag performer stomped on him with high heels.