The Massacre at Club Q Should Not Have Felt Inevitable

Club Q is not alone in this moment, not in their grief nor as a target. The attack on this LGBTQ community space did not come without warning. For months, queer and trans activists, anti-fascists, and some extremism researchers have been tracking these attacks—from far-right groups storming Drag Queen Story Hours at public libraries to bomb threats against hospitals where doctors serve trans youth. The plan of attack is often laid out in the open, with popular social media accounts like Libs of TikTok continually pointing out drag and other queer events and organizations, with addresses of venues and names of organizers, with thinly veiled accusations of child exploitation. Colorado Republicans, like their counterparts across the country, have seized on such misinformation campaigns about drag performers “grooming” children to propose bans on drag performance, as Heidi Beedle at the Colorado Times Recorder reported earlier this year, buoyed by groups in the state like the Freedom Fathers who have led protests targeting drag shows. Not even the mass shooting halted this rhetoric and this identification of potential targets. On Sunday morning, Libs of TikTok posted about a drag education group in Colorado, tagging the state representatives who had lent support.

The steadily spreading political violence against queer and trans communities was not coming from the fringes. It was stoked by prominent Republicans pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation, amplified by media outlets including Fox News, and became fodder for campaign ads. Neither was this all coming from the explicitly right, with some Democrats regarding anti-LGBTQ propaganda largely as a Republican-manufactured distraction or divisive talking point undeserving of a response. As the ACLU’s Chase Strangio noted recently, “resistance to anti-trans narratives among progressives and liberals is limited and often altogether absent.” The message sent by this reluctance to engage and defend trans people in particular, as Jennifer Finney Boylan wrote for The Washington Post, has been that trans people should “stand aside,” or else be “blamed for the ascension of conservatism.”

There is a disconcerting continuity here, with trans people and queer people regarded as symbolic tools in political warfare, not as lives on the line. You can see this in some of the reactions to the recent midterm election results, when it seemed that Republicans lost support among the public after they ran on conspiracy theories about queer and trans communities being a danger to children. To some liberal-leaning commentators, after the anticipated “red wave” did not prevail in the midterms, there was proof that most people didn’t support these conspiracy theories. Or at least that not enough of them were swayed by them to vote for Republicans, or perhaps they simply “don’t actually care that much,” as Chris Hayes put it, that “they’re not that hopped up on anger about trans people living their lives.”