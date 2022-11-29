It’s interesting that you raise the Miracle on Ice because in some ways it’s slightly different. First thing I’ll say is the importance of this is because you are hosting the next men’s World Cup and a good showing by the national team is important in selling back to the U.S. where, let’s face it, the women are completely dominant and the men are somewhat less than that. If [they] don’t go through, then I think that’s sort of a joy-buzz-killer for U.S. men’s soccer.

For the Iranians, again, obviously defeating the Great Satan is going to be imperative, but I would liken this a little bit to Argentina in 1978. The point about that was most Argentinians were not happy with being ruled by a military dictatorship, or a very large fraction of them were not. And it was a dictatorship that was committing appalling atrocities. But Argentinians could not stop themselves from celebrating that they went out and won the World Cup. Like it or not, that did help to prolong the Argentine junta for several more years because they basked in the refracted glory of that. I think that’s going to be the same if Iran wins. So on the one hand you’ve got the Iranian players who have made it very clear that they are protesting the regime. On the other hand, if the Iranian national team is winning, then that tends to damp down public protest. It shouldn’t but it does. If Iran loses, then that’s bad for the Iranian regime.

The difference with the Miracle on Ice is I don’t think there was any love lost between the players of the Miracle on Ice. You might almost imagine the American and the Iranian players embracing before the game in some show of solidarity and saying ‘the political moment is we, the American men, actually are in solidarity with, you the Iranians, who hate your regime.’