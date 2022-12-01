The Grown-Up Art of Andor

One by one, we meet characters who are grappling with what it means either to rebel against or to conform to a fascist political order, from the top of society to the bottom.

That’s the nature of Star Wars as we’ve known it, and it has often worked on its own terms, but for fans who have wondered what actual humans might do when confronted with the Empire’s totalitarian savagery, Andor is an extended response. Its cinematic influences are less adventure genres and more John le Carré and The Battle of Algiers. The show’s creator, Tony Gilroy, is best known for scripting the Jason Bourne espionage thrillers; his previous Star Wars experience consisted of being brought in by Disney to punch up Rogue One, an immediate prequel to A New Hope that focused on the ordinary Rebels who fought and sacrificed to get the Death Star plans into the hands of Princess Leia. Andor is a much deeper exploration of that theme, with sharper writing and more fully developed characters; seemingly everyone with a line of dialogue is given a three-dimensional personality, plausible motivations, and a degree of human dignity.

When we first meet Cassian Andor, five years before the events of A New Hope, all we know about him is that he’s searching for a long-lost sister. A backstory emerges in flashbacks; he grew up in what resembles an Indigenous Amazonian tribe in the jungle world of Kenari, which suffered an apocalyptic injustice when he was a child; as an adult, he lives with his adoptive mother on Ferrix, a mining planet defined by a close-knit community of blue-collar workers, where he seems to owe everyone money or a favor. Cassian is a kind but cynical petty thief, and aside from a small number of interpersonal loyalties, nothing seems to orient him. Like all decent people, he hates the Empire, but the Empire is distant and mostly leaves Ferrix alone to govern its own affairs—or, when Cassian stirs up trouble, to be pushed around by the poorly equipped and trained security forces of the private corporation profiting off all the mining.

But the galaxy is bigger than Ferrix, and so is Andor—and as the show widens its aperture, we come to see how Cassian’s story fits into the galactic civil war that’s fully underway by A New Hope but still nascent at this point. One by one, we meet characters who are grappling with what it means either to rebel against or to conform to a fascist political order, from the top of society to the bottom and from the Imperial core to the most remote outlying planets. There’s Luthen Rael (Stellen Skarsgård), a world-weary Rebel operative willing to make profound moral sacrifices to accelerate the Empire’s reckoning. There’s Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), an ice-hearted Imperial intelligence analyst who is more ruthlessly competent than any of her condescending male colleagues—which might tempt us to root for her, until we remember that her goal is to capture and psychologically break the Rebels. There’s Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who was briefly introduced as the leader of the Rebel Alliance in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, but who is fleshed out in Andor as a glamorous, unhappily married, lonely liberal reformer in Emperor Palpatine’s rubber-stamp Senate—one who is quietly raiding her family trust fund to finance a violent insurgency against the Empire, carried out in part by her Bernardine Dohrn-esque cousin Vel (Faye Marsay). There’s Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), a lowly corporate security apparatchik with the pretensions of an Imperial officer and with simmering, repressed rage instilled by a tyrannical nag of a mother. Those are just the most memorable, though I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Andy Serkis’s wrenching performance as a prison camp kapo.

