Ken Burns’s Long, Hard Look At American History

It may be that Our America seems especially static because Burns is so associated with the roving camera: the “Ken Burns effect,” the visual signature that propels his films. See his most recent documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust, for a stark reminder of how effective this simple device can be. Burns shows us a photo of German soldiers on the Eastern Front, posing and holding cameras. As his own camera pulls back, we realize what the soldiers are gawking at, and photographing: a hanged man. The purpose of this device—along with Burns’s sound effects and musical cues, his placid narrators and troupe of voice actors—is to nudge us toward specific emotional responses.

Of course, Burns has no such control over how we respond to images printed in a book. Those responses will be more chaotic, less managed, and more interesting. The real movement in Our America happens in the minds of its readers—nebulously, provocatively—when we view the juxtaposition of historically contemporaneous images. What to make of the unnerving and unmistakable visual symmetry between the lynching on an Oklahoma bridge (a photo that was sold as a postcard) and a band of newsies posing in front of the U.S. Capitol? What does it mean to pair Civil War veterans reunited at Gettysburg in 1913 with a child laborer toiling in a southern hosiery mill?

That last example strikes me as a comment on Burns’s own work. The photo of the Gettysburg veterans also appears in The Civil War, near the end, in a segment about the 1913 battlefield reunion. Some historians criticized Burns for this decision and argued that he had prioritized “the romance of reunion,” as Eric Foner has put it, over other aspects of the war’s legacy. But in Our America, the meaning of that particular reunion is transformed by the subsequent photo, Lewis Hine’s portrait of a child mill worker (taken, significantly, as part of an organized effort to expose poor working conditions). I see this pair of images and think of the post-Civil War reign of industrial capital: how the conclusion of the war and the consolidation of the nation-state meant that capital was unleashed to transform the entire country, but especially the agrarian South, while underpinning the idea of national unity that allowed this process to unfold in the first place. Each of these historical developments made the other possible; each is the other’s cause and effect—and this fuses the two images, the Gettysburg veterans and the child mill worker, into a single concept.