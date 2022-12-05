The Strange and Dangerous Right-Wing Freakout Over Ancient Apocalypse

In spite of his liberal leanings—his hot take is that Atlantis serves as a warning about environmental stewardship—Hancock is not shy about making use of the right-wing outrage machine to promote himself. He regularly retweets support from sources such as hipster-transphobe du jour Matt Walsh and The Daily Caller and labels his critics “woke.” In his frequent three-hour interviews on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Hancock gripes about how “academics” are trying to censor or cancel him for his wrong ideas. Rogan shows up in Apocalypse to praise Hancock for standing up to elitist liberal academics who refuse his call to substitute feelings for facts. “That automatically makes me enemy number one to archaeologists,” Hancock declares in Apocalypse. He derides scholars and scientists as “so-called experts.” (How much of this is for show is unclear; we exchanged friendly emails years ago, and he generously introduced me to his editor. He also attacked me by name in one of his books. Go figure.)

It’s a message that hits archaeologists and science reporters hard because it plays into the right-wing attacks on “radical” professors and “liberal indoctrination.” In language that Ron DeSantis might draw inspiration from, Hancock delivers long, angry homilies against academia specifically and expertise in general in every episode of his show. Scientists might command the facts, but Hancock can waive them with verbs like “feel” and “believe” because emotion and personal belief are their own form of evidence among the Greek chorus of amateurs and cranks the show presents as sages. It’s probably no coincidence that Jake Angeli, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who infamously stormed the Capitol in a furry headdress, gave a shout-out to Graham Hancock in a rambling conspiracy video posted online before the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Let’s be brutally honest: Ancient Apocalypse is not the worst show in its genre, not by a mile. It’s a weird target for a media pile-on. It doesn’t specifically provide much grist for the right-wing culture-war fixations that have gained such cachet in the past few years. The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens is actually a lot worse: It openly platforms grifters and lunatics (as well as celebrity guests like Tucker Carlson), promotes anti-government conspiracies, and pens obsequious love letters to Putin’s Russia. The same network’s Curse of Oak Island uses its Boys’ Life male-bonding veneer to promote Eurocentric historical fantasies ripped from The Da Vinci Code. History’s rivals at the Warner Bros. Discovery network sent movie star Megan Fox to investigate whether ancestral Native Americans were hybrids of humans and Bible giants, and paid comedian Rob Riggle to mouth conspiracy theories about aliens and Atlantis. The company, which also owns CNN, has a whole division dedicated solely to paranormal and speculative programming because it sees the genre as a major moneymaker.