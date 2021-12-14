Congress Is About to Send the Pentagon on a Wild Flying-Saucer Chase

As I reported in The New Republic back in May, much of the effort to create a government UFO research program has revolved around a small group of paranormal enthusiasts who cut their teeth investigating imaginary psychic powers and supposedly invisible ghostlike intelligences. The latest round is largely the work of two members of their extended circle with government ties, Chris Mellon and Lue Elizondo. The former recently endorsed a book claiming the government recovered an avocado-shaped UFO piloted by tiny aliens, and the latter has heavily implied that UFOs come from another dimension and represent an overwhelmingly superior species. Elizondo also has a book deal with HarperCollins for a memoir about his quest to force the government to research these alleged phenomena and will be one of the subjects of an upcoming HBO Max drama about the Pentagon and UFOs.

Mellon and Elizondo co-starred on a History Channel UFO-hunting TV show and successfully lobbied last year for Congress to require a UFO report from ODNI. They shared a photo of themselves at the Capitol recently, making their pitch for the UFO office. The NDAA language, largely borrowed from Gillibrand, closely mirrors a proposal Mellon made on his blog in October; Mellon has reciprocated by offering Gillibrand effusive praise.

The headline research the NDAA authorizes involves collecting UFO reports, analyzing them, and attempting to explain them. This much should not be controversial. Indeed, you would expect the military to monitor the skies for any incursions, but apparently, it has not seen The Thing From Another World and is not “watching the skies.” Section 1638’s weirder provisions appear to be taken right out of the fever swamps of cable TV and talk radio, where shows like Ancient Aliens and Coast to Coast AM spin dark tales about alien invasions, crashed saucers, and medical experiments. The law would require the new office to, basically, fantasize about how UFOs might perform extreme aerial feats if they were ever proved to be the product of advanced superscience and then test whether these imaginary scenarios are possible.