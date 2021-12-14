Congress Is About to Send the Pentagon on a Wild Flying-Saucer Chase

Mellon and Elizondo co-starred on a History Channel UFO-hunting TV show and successfully lobbied last year for Congress to require a UFO report from ODNI. They shared a photo of themselves at the Capitol recently, making their pitch for the UFO office. The NDAA language, largely borrowed from Gillibrand, closely mirrors a proposal Mellon made on his blog in October; Mellon has reciprocated by offering Gillibrand effusive praise.

The headline research the NDAA authorizes involves collecting UFO reports, analyzing them, and attempting to explain them. This much should not be controversial. Indeed, you would expect the military to monitor the skies for any incursions, but apparently, it has not seen The Thing From Another World and is not “watching the skies.” Section 1638’s weirder provisions appear to be taken right out of the fever swamps of cable TV and talk radio, where shows like Ancient Aliens and Coast to Coast AM spin dark tales about alien invasions, crashed saucers, and medical experiments. The law would require the new office to, basically, fantasize about how UFOs might perform extreme aerial feats if they were ever proved to be the product of advanced superscience and then test whether these imaginary scenarios are possible.

We’ve been down this path before. The failed UFO research program Congress authorized in the mid-2000s looked into exactly these matters and produced a series of speculative papers about wormholes, anti-gravity tech, and other impractical fantasies straight out of Marvel Comics that Congress now wants tested in real life. Similarly, the new law will require investigation of “medical” issues created by exposure to UFOs, a prominent theme on the ufology circuit, where abductees and “experiencers” claim to suffer from all manner of maladies as a result of contact with beings from beyond the known world. This old UFO research program spent a considerable amount of effort investigating dubious medical issues, including alleged alien implants.

Beyond this spacey purview, the new office is also tasked with testing “materials” related to UFOs. Since none of the supposed craft seen by military pilots left debris behind, this requirement can only refer to the scraps of metal like those once owned by paranormal talk show host Art Bell and Ancient Aliens star Linda Moulton Howe—said to be scraps of the Roswell flying saucer. Debunked as industrial waste decades ago, one of “Art’s parts” is currently being tested by Elizondo and Mellon’s network of colleagues for alien origins. In 2019, Elizondo and Mellon’s then-employer, Blink-182 frontman and ufologist Tom DeLonge, scored a contract to have the Army test some of the supposed Roswell wreckage under the theory that these metallic lumps could revolutionize the aerospace industry. Now Congress is enshrining the hunt for alien space scraps into law.