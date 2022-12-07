The scope of this massive forced population transfer is difficult to measure as even the Ukrainian government struggles to identify all those taken in the fog of war. The overall number of Ukrainians taken into Russia ranges from the hundreds of thousands to the millions, including at least 11,000 children whom the Ukrainian government has identified by name, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. On December 4, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman reported that up to 2.8 million Ukrainians had been forced to leave or forcibly deported into Russia, and shared a hotline for those trapped in Russia to contact. Many are being pressured into adopting Russian citizenship and signing contracts to remain working in Russia for years. Networks of Russian volunteers are helping some to escape, but many of the compounds are veritable prisons with guards who limit the ability of these people to move freely. The children separated from their families and adopted by Russians will be raised as Russian, with a new and radical education designed to erase their identity as Ukrainians, another iteration of Russia’s cultural genocide designed to erase Ukrainians as a people.

Too many stories of the nightmares Ukrainians are experiencing because of Russia’s deportation program have emerged. One father from Mariupol was separated from his children in a filtration camp, then tortured for weeks before he returned to find that his children had been shipped to a camp near Moscow and were set to be adopted by a Russian family. In a rare miracle, he managed to make his way from the war zone in Ukraine to the camp on Moscow’s outskirts and convince the guards to let him reclaim his kids before Russian volunteers were able to get the reunited family to safety in Latvia. But this incredible story is the exception rather than the rule. At the mercy of the Russian state and lost in the system, with new families raising them as Russians, many of these children may never find their way home to Ukraine.

The Kremlin is unlikely to free the people it has taken out of goodwill. Indeed, given Russia’s exodus of young men fleeing mobilization, it may be incentivized to keep as many kidnapped Ukrainians as it can to bolster its workforce. Moreover, Ukraine does not intend to invade Russia, only to liberate its own territory. The most likely way Ukraine can ensure the return of its people is through undisputed victory on the battlefield, forcing Russia to return them at the negotiating table—perhaps through prisoner exchanges and in return for sanctions relief.