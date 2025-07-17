Trump Press Secretary Flubs Basic Detail in His New Russia Plan
Karoline Leavitt appears to have a tenuous grasp of international trade relations.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was caught in a blatant lie Thursday over Donald Trump’s nonsensical threat to place 100 percent “secondary” tariffs on Russian exports, if Moscow failed to resolve its issues with Ukraine in 50 days.
During a press briefing, Leavitt stumbled when asked to account for the president’s paltry plan to impose tariffs on Russia. She’d previously claimed that U.S. sanctions “preclude any meaningful trade” between the two countries, as a means of explaining why Russia was exempt from the president’s sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.
“Why now? And why do you think that that would make them cave, and come to some sort of peace agreement as it relates to Ukraine?” asked one reporter, pointing out that there was just $3 billion worth of trade between the U.S. and Russia in 2024.
“Three billion dollars is still a lot of money,” Leavitt replied. “And it’s not just tariffs, it’s the secondary sanctions that will be implemented in 50 days.”
But that is the complete opposite of what Leavitt had argued just three months ago. Similarly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had told Fox News that it wasn’t necessary to place tariffs on Russia because, after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, trade between the U.S. and Russia had effectively dried up.
But that excuse was always bad. While the nearly $3 billion worth of goods from Russia was smaller than other key U.S. trading partners, it was still more than the trade with several countries Trump levied tariffs against, including several uninhabited islands that each received a 10 percent tariff rate.
In the weeks since Leavitt offered her limp excuses, Trump’s impotence in facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has become increasingly clear, and his promises to end the fighting have disappeared beyond the horizon.