Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Press Secretary Flubs Basic Detail in His New Russia Plan

Karoline Leavitt appears to have a tenuous grasp of international trade relations.

Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt stand next to each other outside the White House
Mehmet Eser/AFP/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was caught in a blatant lie Thursday over Donald Trump’s nonsensical threat to place 100 percent “secondary” tariffs on Russian exports, if Moscow failed to resolve its issues with Ukraine in 50 days.

During a press briefing, Leavitt stumbled when asked to account for the president’s paltry plan to impose tariffs on Russia. She’d previously claimed that U.S. sanctions “preclude any meaningful trade” between the two countries, as a means of explaining why Russia was exempt from the president’s sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.

“Why now? And why do you think that that would make them cave, and come to some sort of peace agreement as it relates to Ukraine?” asked one reporter, pointing out that there was just $3 billion worth of trade between the U.S. and Russia in 2024.

“Three billion dollars is still a lot of money,” Leavitt replied. “And it’s not just tariffs, it’s the secondary sanctions that will be implemented in 50 days.”

But that is the complete opposite of what Leavitt had argued just three months ago. Similarly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had told Fox News that it wasn’t necessary to place tariffs on Russia because, after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, trade between the U.S. and Russia had effectively dried up.

But that excuse was always bad. While the nearly $3 billion worth of goods from Russia was smaller than other key U.S. trading partners, it was still more than the trade with several countries Trump levied tariffs against, including several uninhabited islands that each received a 10 percent tariff rate.

In the weeks since Leavitt offered her limp excuses, Trump’s impotence in facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has become increasingly clear, and his promises to end the fighting have disappeared beyond the horizon.

Read more about Trump’s approach to Russia:
Trump Whines That Putin Is Embarrassing Him
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Press Sec Says Everyone Is Being Super Mean About Epstein

Karoline Leavitt also offered a very odd explanation of why the Epstein files are a “hoax.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a White House press briefing
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is attempting to square up Donald Trump’s stray attacks on his Epstein-concerned supporters, arguing that the president doesn’t deserve criticism after he insulted his supporters for expecting updates on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

At a White House press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the Epstein “hoax” that Trump keeps referring to is strictly the idea that Democrats “ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein,” deriding it as an “asinine suggestion” that Democrats sought answers about the prolific child sex trafficker.

But if Trump and his party want transparency, they have a funny way of showing it. On Tuesday, Republicans unquestioningly fell in line to support their leader’s narrative that there’s nothing to see here, blocking a Democratic-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

“The president has been transparent, he has followed through on his promises to the American people, but he doesn’t like to see Democrats and the mainstream media covering this like it’s the biggest story that the American people care about,” Leavitt told reporters, referring to Trump’s alleged connections to a man that orchestrated an international network to abduct children to his island in the Caribbean for the sexual gratification of his upper-class clients.

Instead of focusing on the despicable alleged ties, Leavitt told the room full of reporters that she wanted them to take pity on Trump.

“The president has been working so hard this week,” she said.

The botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague the Trump administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” A YouGov/Economist poll conducted earlier this week found that the majority of Americans—67 percent, including 59 percent of self-identified Trump voters—believed that the Trump administration is “covering up evidence relating to the Epstein case.”

In the wake of the scandal, Trump has repeatedly offended key portions of his base who believed his repeat campaign promises to make the details of Epstein’s case public, referring to them as “stupid” and accusing “naive Republicans” of being “duped” by the Democrats.

High-profile conservatives, including Elon Musk, have speculated that the administration’s continued delay in releasing the Epstein case files is due to the fact that Trump himself might be implicated in the documents, a suggestion that was buttressed Wednesday by one of Trump’s former employees, who claimed to have witnessed the socialite duo partying with young women in the late 1980s and referred to Epstein and Trump as “pretty good buddies.”

Remember that up until Trump assumed his grip on the Republican Party, it wasn’t uncommon for politicians and their dynasties to be unrooted by the mere suggestion of impropriety.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Hacked Flight Logs Reveal Startling Extent of Trump Deportations

Trump disappeared far more people than previously known.

Prison officers remove handcuffs from a prisoner to enter a cell at CECOT (Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism) in El Salvador.
Alex Peña/Getty Images
Prison officers remove handcuffs from a prisoner to enter a cell at maximum security penitentiary CECOT in El Salvador, where Trump deported hundreds of immigrants.

A hacker has revealed that the Trump administration illegally deported dozens more people to El Salvador than they reported, and those additional people have not been seen or heard from since, according to 404 Media.

President Trump’s decision to deport more than 200 men on three planes to El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison in March was met with public uproar and a block from a federal judge, but to no avail. Many of those men had no criminal record whatsoever, and none of them received due process. Now, thanks to a hacker who infiltrated the flight manifests of GlobalX, the airline carrying out the deportation flights, we know that the Trump administration lied about the number of people on those planes, and we have no idea where they are. 404 Media has begun to publish the names.  

“We have this list of people that the U.S. government has not formally acknowledged in any real way and we pretty much have no idea if they are in CECOT or someplace else, or whether they received due process,” said Together and Free executive director Michelle Brané, whose organization works with families of people detained by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. “I think this further demonstrates the callousness and lack of due process involved and is further evidence that the U.S. government is disappearing people. These people were detained and no one knows where they are, and we don’t know the circumstances [… ] For almost all of these people, there’s no records whatsoever. No court records, nothing.” 

She also added that the government’s secrecy has made it difficult to confirm if the hidden names on the flight registry actually made it on to the flight, and if they did, where they were taken after they landed.  

“[The government is] not disclosing it and they’ve presumably been sent to a prison or sent somewhere by the U.S. government on a plane and have never been heard from since,” she said. “We have not heard from these people’s families, so I think perhaps even they don’t know.”

This revelation only underscores the disappearings and the lies that have come to define the Trump administration’s extrajudicial immigration crackdown. We went from looking for “the worst of the worst” to openly admitting to indiscriminate detainments and deportations based on racial profiling

The Trump administration has yet to comment.

“It is critical that we know who was on these March 15 flights,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt told 404 Media. “These individuals were sent to a gulag-type prison without any due process, possibly for the remainder of their lives, yet the government has provided no meaningful information about them, much less the evidence against them. Transparency at a time like this is essential.”

Here are the names 404 Media uncovered of people who were on those deportation fights, who were not on the government’s own list of deportees, and who have been unheard from since: 

Manuel Quijada-Leon

Irvin Quintanilla-Garcia

Jose Ramirez-Iraheta

Josue Rivera-Portillo

Jorge Rodriguez Gomez

Mario Jeavanni Rojas

Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales

Brandon Sigaran-Cruz

Miguel Enriquez Saravia

Abraham Hernandez-Mania

Jean Morales-Loaiza

Nelson Alfaro-Orellana

Jhonnarty Pachecho-Chirinos

Cristian Alpe-Tepas

Jordyn Alexander Alvarez

Jose Alvarez Gonzalez

Wilfredo Avendano Carrizalez

Jose Gregorio Buenano Cantillo

Istmar Campos Mejia

Jose Chanta-Ochoa

Keider Alexander Flores Navas

Noe Florez-Valladares

Miguel Fuentes-Lopez

Roberto Interiano Uceda

Jose Lopez Cruz

Diego Maldonado-Fuentes

William Martinez-Ruano

Osmer Mejias-Ruiz

Iran Ochoa Suescun

David Orantez Gonzalez

Ariadny Araque-Cerrada

Elena Cuenca Palma

Maria Franco Pina

Mayerkis Guariman Gonzalez

Wilmary Linares-Marcano

Scarlet Mendoza Perez

Ofreilimar Peña Boraure

Edilianny Stephany Rivero Sierralta

Dioneli Sanz Aljorna

Anyeli Sequera Ramirez

Yanny Suarez Rodriguez

Karla Villasmil-Castellano

More on Trump’s immigration war:
ICE Is Making an Example of California
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

State Department Cuts Key Office Amidst Raging Epstein Files Outcry

This is a wild time to decide to cut the human trafficking office.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sits in the Oval Office
Kent Nishimura/The Washington Post/Getty Images

While Donald Trump tries to completely dismiss Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex ring scandal as a Democratic “scam,” his administration has quietly axed a key office related to investigating human trafficking.

The White House hacked 1,353 positions from the State Department on Friday, gutting parts of the agency that don’t align with MAGA values, reported Mother Jones. Those include offices focused on promoting democracy, ending genocide, quelling political extremism, and combating human trafficking.

Employees at the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, known as the TIP Office, believed that they would be spared from State Secretary Marco Rubio’s cuts, which were permitted by the Supreme Court last week after months-long delays. They were under the impression that their office would be folded into the Office for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor. They were wrong: half of the office’s full-time civil and foreign service employees were effectively terminated by reduction-in-force notices Friday.

The cuts reduced the office to about 35 people—a third of its staffing levels from seven months ago, thanks to Rubio’s plan and Elon Musk’s deferred resignation program. Those who were not laid off were informed that they would be reassigned and given a pay cut, according to Mother Jones.

“Everyone was caught off guard,” one source familiar with the cuts told the magazine.

“The sheer number of cuts has really decimated the office,” they continued, underscoring the enormous brain drain and loss of expertise and international connections that the cuts will induce. “That takes years to build up. It’s not like you can just reassign a few people in the office and somehow it’s going to work.”

But the Trump administration has defended the cuts. A State Department representative justified dismissing federal employees en masse on the basis that “the world has changed.”

“As we looked comprehensively across the Department, we saw that many of these offices had served an outdated purpose, had strayed from their original purpose, or were simply duplicative,” the spokesperson told Mother Jones.

Trump and his associates have ideated paring down the federal workforce since he was on the campaign trail, with details of diminishing the executive branch explicitly laid out in Project 2025. Trump appealed to fiscal conservatives to advance the cuts, claiming that his administration was focused on driving down the federal budget in order to reduce the deficit.

But that has not been the case. Instead, Trump pushed several exorbitantly expensive policies in his “big, beautiful bill,” including a whopping tax cut for the wealthiest individuals in America at cost to the middle and lower classes that is estimated to add trillions to the budget.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Devastating New Poll Shows Almost Everyone Is Unhappy Under Trump

Donald Trump has gotten a brutal performance review.

Donald Trump frowns while standing outside the White House
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

By and large, Americans are dumping Donald Trump’s policies.

Within the first seven months of his second term, Trump has managed to add trillions to the deficit, eviscerate agencies like the Education Department, rattle the economy, shake America’s strongest alliances, develop concentration camps for his sweeping deportation program, and strip popular social programs such as Medicaid from millions of Americans.

But despite following through on his campaign promises, Trump has failed to earn majority support for any major issue, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published Thursday.

Approximately half of U.S. adults—49 percent—believe that Trump’s policies have “done more to hurt” them than help them since he returned to the White House, according to the survey. Twenty-two percent of that group reported that Trump’s policies have not made much of a difference in their lives, while just 27 percent—little more than a quarter—of the polled population responded that Trump had actually helped them.

“As it sits today, I don’t know his policies have made much of a difference in my day-to-day life,” Landon Lindemer, a 29-year-old logistics manager from suburban Atlanta who voted for Trump three times, told The Associated Press.

Public polling on Trump’s handling of several key issues produced similar results to his overall job performance rating, which sits at around 40 percent. Trump failed to accrue more than 50 percent support on any topic, including immigration, which has historically been one of his strongest polling issues. Just 43 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s immigration policies, compared to 49 percent who said as much in March.

Support also waned for the president’s federal spending habits: weeks after Trump forced through his “big, beautiful bill,” just 40 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s government spending, a six percent drop compared to those who felt that way four months ago.

Trump’s approval ratings on the economy, however, have remained relatively stagnant, with four in 10 Americans approving of Trump’s performance on the key factor.

Timothy Dwyer, a 26-year-old self-described independent with conservative leanings based in Dyersburg, Tennessee, told the AP that Trump’s plan tariffs have “really sucked.”

“He’s turned us into a toilet and has absolutely made us the laughing stock of the world,” Dwyer told the newswire.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

RFK Jr. Brings Back Vaping in Bizarre MAHA Agenda

Juul is making a comeback under the Trump administration after a massive victory.

Juul menthol cartridges for sale on a shelf
Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Trump is bringing Juul back.

After a federal ban in 2022 kneecapped the popular vape company, the Food and Drug Administration, under the watch of MAHA Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is now moving to loosen regulations and approving its full return to the domestic e-cigarette market, according to The Wall Street Journal. The FDA has authorized Juul’s original vaporizer, as well as its tobacco and menthol-flavored cartridges, according to sources who spoke with the Journal. The decision means the agency believes the company provides greater benefits to adult smokers than any harm to general public health.

Former President Joe Biden’s FDA briefly banned Juul from U.S. markets in 2022 due to its failure to provide the government with sufficient health and safety information. The agency later rescinded the ban, although it still dealt significant damage to the company’s profit and reputation.

The FDA has not yet publicly commented on the news of Juul’s reauthorization, nor has RFK Jr.

But now, the iconic flash-drive shaped e-cigarette that rose to prominence with teens and young adults during Trump’s first term is back on the streets.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Damning Resurfaced Video Reveals Just How Evil Stephen Miller Is

A resurfaced video from Miller’s teen years shows he has always espoused horrific views.

Stephen Miller speaks to reporters outside the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A resurfaced video of a younger White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller shows the president’s ghoulish policy adviser raving that “torture is a celebration of life.”

In a video dated 2003, 17-year-old Miller sits backward on a school bus speaking about the United States’ invasion of Iraq.

“To the issue of the Iraqi civilians, I think that as many of them should survive as possible, because the goal of any military conflict is to kill as few people as possible,” Miller said.

“But as for Saddam Hussein and his henchmen, I think the ideal solution would be to cut off their fingers.”

“I don’t think it’s necessary to kill them entirely, we’re not a barbaric people, we respect life. Therefore torture is the way to go. Because tortured people can live. Torture is a celebration of life and human dignity,” he continued, as teenagers off screen burst into laughter.

“We need to remember that as we enter these very dark and dangerous times in the next century. And I only hope that many of my peers and people who will be leading this country will appreciate the value and respect that torture shows towards other cultures,” Miller said.

Twenty-three years later, Miller is a central figure leading the United States, and his inhumane immigration policies have marked the way for hundreds of people to be detained in tortuous conditions and deported to dangerous third countries and foreign gulags.

Speaking to Vice in 2017, former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the video as being inauthentic.

“This is clearly a sketch comedy routine performed by teenagers and for teenagers as part of a video yearbook,” she said. “This teenage skit does not reflect any policy position, past or present, held by Stephen Miller. This is another comical overreach by the media.”

But there’s plenty of reasons to consider Miller’s heinous statements legitimate.

Miller was raised in California, where his “evolving political views could not have been more at odds with those of progressive, inclusive Santa Monica, a fact in which he delighted,” wrote Vanity Fair special correspondent William D. Cohan in 2017 after Miller had helped craft the Trump administration’s travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries.

Miller’s former classmates recalled that he would challenge Latino students to speak English and loudly opposed putting student announcements in multiple languages—an attitude that mirrors the Trump administration’s recent policy to end all multi-lingual services purporting to promote the use of English.

In 2002, Miller wrote a whiny op-ed for the Santa Monica Lookout, railing against the “political correctness” he believed had taken over his school, and declaring that “Osama Bin Laden would feel very welcome at Santa Monica High School.”

Once a wildly conservative wunderkind, now simply a seething racist, it seems that Miller hasn’t changed at all.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Ex-Trump Employee Drops Massive Bombshell About Epstein Relationship

The former head of one of Donald Trump’s casinos revealed details about what the president and Jeffrey Epstein got up to.

Donald Trump stands outside the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

One of Donald Trump’s former employees is drawing a line connecting Jeffrey Epstein and the real estate mogul.

The former president and chief operating officer of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Jack O’Donnell, told CNN Wednesday that he once had to reprimand Trump for bringing a 19-year-old into the casino with the child sex trafficker in tow.

The incident occurred while O’Donnell was atop the casino, between 1987 and 1990, according to the former C-suite executive.

“He frequently came down to Atlantic City, the two of them, to attend special events,” O’Donnell told the network. “In my mind, it was his best friend, you know, from really the time I was there for four years.”

Host Erin Burnett then rolled a 2019 clip of Trump in which the 45th president denied reported ties between himself and Epstein, claiming that he only knew the New York financier “like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” and that he was “not a fan” of Epstein’s.

But O’Donnell said that didn’t square with what he witnessed between the pair during his time running the popular casino.

“One incident that I think kind of proves their closeness and how much they hung out together—one time, a Monday morning, I came in and the commission was waiting, the inspectors were waiting in my office, and Donald and Jeffrey had come into the casino in the wee hours of Sunday morning, 1:00, 1:30 in the morning,” O’Donnell told CNN.

“You know, two buddies, they had three women with them, and the commission was waiting for me because they had determined that the women that they brought down were underaged to be in the casino,” O’Donnell continued. “And when I asked them how they knew that, by the way, one of them was the number three-ranked tennis player in the world, okay, and this guy happened to be a tennis fan, and he said, ‘Jack, I know she’s 19 years old.’”

The commission effectively gave Trump a free pass that night, deciding not to fine him or the casino for bringing someone underaged into the casino, O’Donnell recalled. But in turn, O’Donnell had to “read [Trump] the Riot Act.”

“I had to call him and say, ‘Look, they’ve given you a break this time, but if this happens again, the fine is gonna be substantial and it’s gonna be on your head,’” O’Donnell said. “And oh, by the way, it’s not gonna look good, you and this guy Epstein, coming down here with these young women.”

O’Donnell said he told Trump at the time that he shouldn’t be “hanging out with” Epstein.

O’Donnell further claimed that the two New York socialites must have been close to hop on a helicopter together to fly down to Atlantic City.

“They were pretty good buddies,” O’Donnell alleged.

Much to Trump’s chagrin, the botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague his administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” And a YouGov/Economist poll conducted earlier this week found that the majority of Americans—67 percent, including 59 percent of self-identified Trump voters—believed that the Trump administration is “covering up evidence relating to the Epstein case.”

High-profile conservatives, including Elon Musk, have speculated that the administration’s continued delay in releasing the Epstein case files is due to the fact that Trump himself might be mentioned in the documents.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Only Two Republicans Voted Against Trump Defunding Sesame Street

Senate Republicans just took a wrecking ball to public broadcasting.

Sesame Street charactes Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby smile in the windows of a bus. Big Bird is the bus driver.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO

Only two Republican senators broke the line to vote against their party’s plan to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins joined Senate Democrats in opposition to Republican cuts to organizations like PBS and NPR, and the smaller stations that they fund. While PBS and NPR would still continue at the national level, the cuts would likely devastate those local stations that rely on them. 

The Senate approved $9 billion dollars of cuts early Thursday morning, with $1.1 billion in cuts to public broadcasting and $8.8 billion from foreign aid programs like USAID, which Elon Musk’s DOGE slashed earlier this year. 

“The vast majority of this funding, more than 70 percent, actually flows to local television and radio stations,” Collins said last month during an earlier stage of the deliberation. “In Maine, this funding supports everything from emergency communications in rural areas to coverage of high school basketball championships and [a] locally produced high school quiz show. Nationally produced television programs such as Antiques Roadshow, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, are also enjoyed by many throughout our country.” 

“I understand … the concern about subsidizing the national radio news programming that for years has had a discernibly partisan bent,” she added. “There are, however, more targeted approaches to addressing that bias at NPR than rescinding all of the funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.” She backed up that thinking with her vote on Thursday morning, along with Murkowski.  

Conservatives have been obsessed with attacking NPR and PBS for years. This political decision gives them at least some of what they wanted, all while taking out programming and resources, from Sesame Street to Native American radio, that Americans of all ages genuinely use and enjoy.

“We just don’t have a lot of fat to trim elsewhere,” South Dakota Public Broadcasting executive director Julie Overgaard told The New York Times on Thursday. “On the PBS side of things, I can’t just start cherry-picking which national programs I want and only pay for those … so it really leaves me and many others with little choice but to look at the local programming that we self-generate.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Wants FBI to Investigate Epstein Again for Dumbest Reason

No, he’s not going to ask them release the Epstein files.

A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed at a London bus stop
Leon Neal/Getty Images
A satirical art installation at a London bus stop

The Trump administration is looking to use more federal funds to repeat its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilic sex trafficking ring—but only to prove Donald Trump’s theory that the scandal is a “hoax.”

Speaking with the far-right network Real America’s Voice on Wednesday night, the president suggested that the FBI should expend resources to prove Trump’s invention that the entire case against Epstein is a Democratic “scam.”

“I think they could look at all of it, it’s all the same scam, they could look at this Jeffrey Epstein hoax also, because that’s the same stuff, that’s all put out by Democrats,” Trump told the network, referring to dissenting conservatives as “naive Republicans.”

Against better sense, Trump has been working overtime to sweep the entire Epstein fiasco under the rug. That has included challenging the political identities of some members of his base, who believed Trump’s repeated promises on the campaign trail that he would release the Epstein case files as soon as he returned to high office.

“The Democrats, you know, they have bad policy, they have bad candidates, they have bad everything, but they stick together. The Republicans don’t do that,” Trump said.

Speaking with reporters at the White House earlier Wednesday, Trump said that he had “lost a lot of faith” in his supporters, accusing some conservatives of being “duped” by Democrats.

“That was run by the Biden administration for four years, I can’t imagine what they put into files,” Trump told Real America’s Voice, apparently trying to seed doubt about the ultimate contents of the Epstein case files.

Much to Trump’s chagrin, the botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague his administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.”

But elected Republicans have unquestioningly fallen in line behind their leader: on Tuesday, the party blocked a Democrat-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

A reminder that prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together, and Trump reportedly slept with his now-wife Melania for the first time aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

But Trump also has a terrible track record with how he treats women outside of Epstein’s world: the current president was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carrol last year, was convicted as a felon for crimes relating to his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and famously boasted on a hot mic before his ascent to America’s political vanguard that he grabs women “by the pussy.” High-profile conservatives, including Elon Musk, have speculated that the administration’s continued delay in releasing the Epstein case files is due to the fact that Trump himself might be mentioned in the documents.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington