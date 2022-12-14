The Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Great, Late, and Will Anger Nuclear Fission Fans

So while inertial confinement just achieved a sort of victory over its competing method, it’s much too early to say this type of fusion is the winner. Instead, it’s a bit like Thomas Edison trouncing Nicola Tesla in the alternating current versus direct current format war. The Nicola Tesla in this (friendly) competition is still very much in the game, because the long-term International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER, project in southern France will use magnetic confinement rather than inertial confinement, and that experiment is “designed to achieve a net gain of 10x energy sometime in the 2030s,” according to Wenman.

The path forward is a winding one, to say the least. But two crucial ingredients, excitement and money, are imbuing fusion—and inertial confinement fusion in particular—with its newfound sense of inevitability. This latest experiment has been “impressive relative to its modest government-provided research budget,” Oxford physicist Gianluca Gregori told me. “These recent results from [the National Ignition Facility] may further increase the interest of private investors seeing that the fundamental physics of the proposed approach is sound. And with that, new ideas for higher fusion gain may emerge—although we don’t know yet which of the approaches may lead to a commercial reactor.”

Still, when it comes to battling climate change, Wenman told me fission is better positioned serve that purpose than fusion right now—largely because nuclear fission plants already exist, and the world can’t afford to wait any longer to wind down fossil fuels. He also noted, however, that fusion will have at least one distinct advantage when it finally reaches viability: “Unlike fission, it cannot suffer catastrophic accidents or produce very long-lived—greater than 10,000 years—nuclear waste.”