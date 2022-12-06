Your Huge Winter Heating Bill Could Be Funding Fossil Fuel Lobbyists

Gas and gas-reliant utilities like FPL have been especially active in pushing back on electrification, creating a divide among companies based on how much they could benefit from bringing activities like heating and transportation onto the grid. “The electric utilities stand to benefit from increasing electrification, where the gas utilities are fighting for their life and their own viability in a much more existential way,” Conroy told me. They’ve therefore pursued a scorched earth campaign against most any policy that could shift society away from gas and the volatility of fossil fuel prices.

The American Gas Association—a powerful trade association funded largely by dues from its more than 200 member utilities—has pushed back on incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act for electric heat pumps, which are more energy efficient than traditional heating and therefore could bring customers’ bills, and emissions, down. The AGA has also used various means to block bans on new gas hook-ups and advocate for additional fossil fuel infrastructure. An study by the Energy and Policy Institute found that front groups for utilities—with anodyne names like Seniors Across America and New Yorkers for Affordable Energy—spent $2.4 million over the last four years on social media ads, many of which attacked climate bills. Among the biggest spenders EPI analyzed was the 501(c)(4) Natural Allies for Clean Energy, a group with close links to Duke Energy and Southern Company. For The Guardian and its nonprofit partner Floodlight, Taylor Kate Brown reported that the group took a particular interest in young voters of color in making the case for the Williams Companies’ pipeline project from New Jersey to Queens. “Success for the natural gas industry will be rooted in whether we can message to the left and the Democratic base of Black and Latino and age 18-34 voters as effectively as we have messaged to the right,” one early planning document stated.

There’s been some interest in cracking down on utilities’ practice of making ratepayers subsidize their advocacy. A Notice of Inquiry issued last year by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, set out to investigate how it could protect ratepayers from financing industry groups, and the Center for Biological Diversity submitted a petition to FERC in March arguing that customers have a First Amendment right not to fund advocacy through their bills. For now, though, millions of ratepayers are stuck paying higher prices and paying for their utilities’ elaborate efforts to keep them hooked on gas.