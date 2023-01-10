Is Campus Free Speech Really Dead?

A few months after the event, Hall checked into a mental hospital for treatment. His brother came to visit. “What I heard from Tim was he was completely isolated and fucked up by this,” Brian Hall said to me. “It completely spun him out.”

Eventually Hall returned to campus. But on July 23, 2017, two years after the Sommers event, he killed himself by jumping off a nearby bridge. Stunned and grieving students asked to hold a memorial symposium in his name. Administrators initially rebuffed them, because they believed mention of suicide would be triggering to susceptible students. “They were afraid of something called suicide ideation, and they didn’t want us to name it after him,” Lipian recalled. In time, the administration relented. “People came, his girlfriend came, and his parrot, and we had mental health professionals and pamphlets and resources,” Lipian, who gave a eulogy, recalled. “They wouldn’t let us put up a picture. I said, ‘We have to ask ourselves, Why did this happen?’” Lipian texted The New Republic: “Since that eulogy I became convinced that the Sommers event played no small role in undermining his mental health, which inevitably resulted in his suicide.”

THE BAKERIES OF SPEECH

Bakeries have a strange way of turning up as pivotal places in recent U.S. free speech law. On June 4, 2018, for example, the Supreme Court ruled 7–2 in a landmark decision that a Colorado state commission violated the First Amendment protection of religious freedom when it ruled against a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

In Oberlin, Gibson’s Bakery, a mom-and-pop shop close to campus that also sold alcohol, was popular with students for years. The shop was accustomed to student misbehavior, too. Michael Calb, a 2010 graduate, belonged to the OCRL. He was arrested for shoplifting from Gibson’s. “I was a broke college student who was doing stupid stuff, and I took a bottle of premixed gin and juice,” he told me. “I pled guilty, paid the fine, and did community service. I was sure my life was ruined, but now I am a lawyer.” Calb, who is half-Hispanic, said the idea his arrest might have been a racist act “never occurred” to him. “They absolutely have a right to arrest people for stealing.”

The controversial defamation case involved a similar incident. On November 9, 2016—the day after, as it happens, Donald Trump was elected president—a Black male, Jonathan Aladin, tried to steal two bottles of wine and was spotted in the act. He ran. The son of Gibson’s owner chased him down and tackled him. Police arrested Aladin, 19 at the time, and his two companions. When he entered his guilty plea in 2017, Aladin admitted that he had been trying to shoplift. He also stated that he believed the arrest was not racially motivated.

But it was way too late for that to matter.

Oberlin students protested outside Gibson’s Bakery in 2016. The store sued the college, saying the school wrongly accused it of racism against a student, and won a multimillion-dollar defamation suit. PHOTO BY BRYAN RUBIN

The day after the arrest, students protested outside Gibson’s, bearing signs accusing the owners of racism, and some faculty and staff were reportedly present at the event. Flyers were handed out, and Oberlin vice president and dean of students Meredith Raimondo gave one to a reporter. (Oberlin claimed Raimondo was required to be at the demonstration, and that she provided the flyer in response to a request for information about the protest.) The matter never simmered down. Oberlin later posted in a display case a student senate resolution condemning Gibson’s for racism. Oberlin temporarily told its food supplier to cease ordering items from the shop. Students stopped going there. In 2017, the store went to court. And last summer, six years after the incident, Oberlin agreed to pay a whopping judgment of $36.59 million. In mid-December, a Gibson’s attorney confirmed that the family had received the payment in full.

The Gibsons did not sue the students but alleged that the college defamed them by adopting and publicizing the students’ charges of racism. Instead, they accused the college of helping students mount the protest and boycott by assisting with the flyers, excusing absences, and giving them credit for attending the event. The jury—picked, it must be said, from the largely working-class and Trumpy community that surrounds the elite blue island of the college—agreed. Faculty I spoke with believe Oberlin’s board of trustees has started paying out the judgment, but there is no public statement confirming it. The college hasn’t instituted any changes in speech rules for students, and those I spoke with told me nothing has changed. However, the board of trustees in October voted to revoke one of Oberlin’s bedrock traditions: bylaw language that gives faculty a strong decision-making role in university affairs.

“We face economic, administrative, regulatory, statutory, and even political constraints that were unfamiliar decades ago,” wrote trustee Lillie Edwards in an article published in the campus newspaper. “Our risk management assessment team has identified ambiguity in the bylaws as a liability in need of addressing.”

The faculty, not surprisingly, opposes the change. Kirk Ormand, a longtime Oberlin classics professor and president of Oberlin’s advocacy chapter of the American Association of University Professors, like other faculty I spoke with, suspects the bakery judgment motivated the change. “The reason they gave us for amending the bylaws is that somebody did risk management and determined our bylaws weren’t sufficiently clear,” Ormand told me. “They won’t tell us who this team was. But if this risk management came about because of the Gibson’s case, then it is ridiculous, because the faculty are in no way responsible.”

Charles Peterson chairs the Oberlin Africana studies department. He disagrees that the faculty or administration have anything to apologize for regarding the Gibson’s protests. “It is part of our job and responsibility to support students and student expression, and most faculty will still feel that way,” he said. Peterson said the students who protested Gibson’s “had every right to mount a protest and to boycott.”

“UNLEASH THE STUDENTS”

After the Christina Hoff Sommers event, theater and dance professor Roger Copeland published a critical letter in the student paper, The Oberlin Review. It read in part: “Christina Hoff Sommers is not a right-wing, hatemongering provocateur like Rush Limbaugh or Ann Coulter. The heart of her argument is not that rape doesn’t exist, but that its frequency on campuses like Oberlin has been exaggerated. For those who take issue with her statistical analysis, the appropriate response is not to vilify or threaten the individuals who invited her to campus but rather to have confronted her during the vigorous question and answer, which followed her talk.”

During the Gibson’s trial, the defense put into evidence emails and texts, including one from Meredith Raimondo, the dean of students, responding to a fellow administrator about a different letter Copeland wrote to the newspaper that called on Raimondo to apologize to the bakery: “Fuck him. I’d say unleash the students if I wasn’t convinced this needs to be put behind us.” Raimondo, on scene at the protest and often named in the trial, left Oberlin in 2021 for a new job at Oglethorpe University in Georgia. She didn’t respond to emails sent through the Oglethorpe communications office.

Oberlin, via email through a spokesman, declined to comment for this article.

Tim Hall’s brother, Brian, lives in California. He followed the Gibson’s Bakery case and said the email about unleashing the students renewed his suspicion that the campus climate contributed to his brother’s suicide. “That lady Raimondo had just become dean of students, and suddenly the response to Hoff Sommers was much, much more organized than protests before,” he said. “It was Tim in the auditorium with these kids feeling empowered, and he felt completely alone, attacked, and defamed. The university was never transparent with us. I can understand at the time not understanding the power that had been tapped into, but it doesn’t give them any less culpability. There was this feeling of betrayal, sacrificing him to this new altar, this new power source.”

THE WORLD, “OBERLINIZED”

Much has changed in the United States since the Gibson’s protests. Out fascists and crypto fascists are mainstreamed in American politics. Donald Trump smashed the so-called Overton window of accepted speech, replacing microaggressions with macro-aggressions and mocking trigger warnings. Tear gas and riot police returned to U.S. streets and college campuses.

The Oberlin College Republicans and Libertarians no longer have a presence on campus, but not because they are banned. After Hall’s death, a physics professor picked up the baton as faculty adviser, but amid the pandemic, if there are conservatives at Oberlin today, they have not bothered to form a club.

The president of Oberlin at the time of the bakery protests was a white male who left his post a month before Hall’s suicide. Oberlin’s current president, Carmen Twillie Ambar, is a Black female. And campus activism seems to have simmered down.

Conservatives and others who graduated over the past decade talked to me about self-censorship in order to fit in on the tiny campus. All would agree that the campus isn’t a natural fit for anyone right of center. “I would definitely say it is an environment where it is difficult to have a controversial opinion on things,” said one liberal 2019 graduate. “Students take it personally: You are not a good person if you are pro-Trump, and within the community that was a big issue. It is one of those interesting things: The free speech ideal is upheld at Oberlin but very much restricted, because there is such an overwhelming consensus on these left-leaning politics. I found it difficult not to make a moral judgment on Trump people.”

Oberlin was one of the first schools in the nation to institute formal trigger-warning rules, instructing professors to take into account students’ feelings about readings to do with rape, racism, and homophobia. Then reports came in about Oberlin students protesting the cafeteria because it didn’t use authentic ingredients in Asian food. Professors began to consider allyship and intersectionality in their syllabi, readings, or lectures. Without Oberlin, arguably, Lukianoff and Haidt might not have been moved to write The Coddling of the American Mind. The New Yorker covered the way the students protested over cafeteria food that “appropriated” other cultures, while they also complained that it used inauthentic ingredients.

Africana studies chair Peterson said he teaches “conservative voices along with liberal voices. People confuse student protest and critique with whether we as faculty are professionals with respect to our approach and critical engagement.” He continued: “What I try to do in my field is to create a much fuller and more complex view of the history of the United States and the Western world. And a lot of that history is very complex in terms of relationships with marginal communities, be they women, Jews, African Americans, gay, transgender. Efforts by the state government of Florida are frightening.”

That is exactly the kind of speech that provokes conservatives, emboldened by Trumpism, Florida’s “Stop WOKE” laws, and perhaps even the Gibson’s judgment. The Ohio legislature is one of the most notoriously autocratic in the United States, gerrymandered to the hilt and generally behaving like a dictatorship, including ignoring state court orders to fairly redraw legislative maps. No surprise then that Ohio is also considering a bill similar to the Stop WOKE Act, applying speech restrictions to protect tender Gen Z feelings—but this time, conservative ones (though the current bill only applies to K-12 schools).

“After the George Floyd protests, the whole world got Oberlinized,” Roger Copeland said. “Things that I thought were unique to Oberlin were suddenly everywhere.” But a funny thing has happened: As the world got “Oberlinized,” Oberlin itself was undergoing a painful evolution from poster child of woke excess to “risk management”–minded losing defendant. Now the college is putting its money where its mouth was.

The wider world learned about “trigger warnings” as a novel, socially acceptable way to police speech and readings after Oberlin put up a web page announcing the practice in 2014. Faculty were not consulted before the page went live, and they begged administrators to take the page down, recalled Kirk Ormand. During the month it was online, The Guardian picked up on it. “We became a national laughingstock,” Ormand recalled. “But in my experience, that whole issue has calmed down on its own. Even I came around to the other side. I do occasionally give content warnings. I might say, we are reading something really disturbing today and some students might not be comfortable. I’ve decided, OK, whatever. And I get the sense that students are less insistent about it.”

So the lefties at Oberlin may be mellowing a bit, just as the righties in Florida seem to be Oberlinizing colleges for the right.