The January 6 Committee Did Its Job: Trump Will Live in Infamy

This was not the first time that the January 6 committee has recommended charges over the past two years. The committee referred former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his former deputy Dan Scavino to the Justice Department in April for not complying with the committee’s subpoenas. Federal prosecutors later informed the House that they would not bring charges. A separate referral made against Trump adviser Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena led to his indictment last November.

The January 6 committee does not have the power to bring charges against Trump, nor can the committee (or Congress more generally) prosecute federal crimes itself. The constitutional separation of powers gives that decision to the executive branch, and more specifically, to the Justice Department—which is not obligated to prosecute anyone based on congressional referrals. That decision currently falls to special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the various Trump-related cases in November, and ultimately to Garland himself. There have been recent signs that the Justice Department is still moving to investigate some things, including the Mar-a-Lago classified documents escapade and Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials into miscounting votes in his favor.

It is still unclear when, how, and if federal charges against Trump might come about. Federal prosecutors typically show more deference to lawmakers’ collective wishes when it comes to offenses like contempt of Congress. But the committee’s referrals are not likely to sway Smith or Garland to make specific charging decisions beyond the evidence and witnesses available to them. Since federal prosecutors almost never discuss cases in public before charges are brought, there is little public insight into when Americans can expect a decision one way or the other.