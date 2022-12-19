Trump May Be the Figurehead, but the Rot of January 6 Permeates the Republican Party

Ronna McDaniel

Trump’s efforts to disrupt the Electoral College with a slew of fake electors brought in top Republican officials. According to the report, in the early half of December, Trump held a teleconference with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and lawyer John Eastman in order to get them to help “prepare a series of false Trump electoral slates of seven states Biden actually won.” McDaniel agreed to help. But rank and file committee members weren’t totally on board, the committee found. The report says that multiple Republicans who were “persuaded to sign the fake certificates also testified that they felt misled or betrayed, and would not have done so had they known that the fake votes would be used on January 6th.” McDaniel, apparently, wasn’t one of them. The committee highlighted the false elector scheme that McDaniel took part in, stating based on her testimony that “sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of President Trump for illegally engaging in a conspiracy” to violate the law.

Ironically, as she runs for another term as chair of the RNC, McDaniel more recently wants some space from Trump. When she was asked if she would seek Trump’s support as she runs for RNC chair, she refused to answer.

Scott Perry

Scott Perry, a Republican representative from Pennsylvania, was an early subject of the committee’s investigation. Perry’s name comes up over 10 times in the final report. The committee suggests that the Justice Department seek (through grand jury subpoena “or otherwise”) communications between Perry, House Republican caucus leader and likely future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and others who are likely to be “materially relevant communications with Donald Trump or others in the White House.” Those lawmakers have refused to comply with subpoenas from the January 6 committee. In the weeks following the 2020 presidential election, Perry put together a set of unfounded allegations of voter fraud and sought to pass those on to the acting attorney general. The committee’s report is a pretty strong nudge to the Justice Department to further investigate Perry.