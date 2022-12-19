Trump May Be the Figurehead, but the Rot of January 6 Permeates the Republican Party

Jim Jordan

Another key player identified by the committee is Representative Jim Jordan, the incoming chair of the Judiciary Committee, a powerful conservative ally of McCarthy and a pugilistic defender of Trump. The committee highlighted a conference call convened by Jordan on January 2, 2021, in which he, the president, and other GOP members of Congress strategized about ways they could delay the counting of electoral votes. He spoke with Trump for 18 minutes later that day and had at least two phone calls with the president on January 6. The committee also found that Jordan spoke with White House staff about the prospect of obtaining presidential pardons for members of Congress on January 7. Jordan, who was one of McCarthy’s initial picks to serve on the select committee, also ignored a subpoena by the committee in June. (McCarthy withdrew his Republican picks for the committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to pull Representatives Jordan and Jim Banks.)

Andy Biggs

Representative Andy Biggs was another conservative Republican who encouraged efforts to contest election results, the committee found. Biggs and Arizona state Representative Mark Finchem attempted to gather signatures appointing a false slate of electors to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. (Finchem unsuccessfully ran for Arizona secretary of state this year and has attempted to challenge his own election results.) Biggs has also defied a subpoena from the select committee.

Other GOP members of Congress

More than 100 House Republicans and several Senate Republicans voted to overturn the election results after Congress reconvened on January 6 after the mob of insurrectionists had been cleared from the building, but the select committee identified some GOP lawmakers as encouraging Trump’s efforts even before then. The offices of Representative Mike Kelly and Senator Ron Johnson were delivered fake slates of electors for Wisconsin, and Kelly’s and Johnson’s offices attempted to share those slates with former Vice President Mike Pence, but his aide refused to accept them. Trump also called Republican senators on January 6 during the riot, including Senator Tommy Tuberville, whom he reached through Senator Mike Lee. (The president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also attempted to contact multiple senators on the evening of January 6.)