The Holes in George Santos’s Record Were Just Sitting There

The North Shore Leader’s platform was constrained, though. It’s a weekly newspaper: Readership runs in the thousands, and its online presence is limited. But questions about Santos’s background were almost a given. Multiple strategists I talked to fretted that such inquiries had been floating around the district for much of the campaign, but most of the national attention given to the contest focused on the fact that this was a race between two gay candidates. There were exceptions: The Daily Beast reported on Santos’s connections to an investment firm that “bilked millions of dollars from its customers.” But consistent reporting of that ilk was in short supply—this was, after all, just one congressional candidate in New York.

Democrats focused on the race were aware of the discrepancies in Santos’s claims and devoted some attention to them; again, their reach was extremely restricted. A copy of the Democratic Congressional Committee’s opposition research book on Santos that was last updated in July and obtained by The New Republic includes questions on the investment firm Santos claimed to have run, as well as his dubious finances, but much of the research focused on Santos’s views on the 2022 election, his conservative position on abortion, and associations with Trumpian figures.

The Zimmerman campaign said it tried to pitch what discrepancies it knew of in Santos’s background but had little success.