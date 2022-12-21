The Holes in George Santos’s Record Were Just Sitting There

Earlier this week, The New York Times set off a political bomb after it published a story that pointed out the numerous holes in Congressman-elect George Santos’s resume. The report illuminated several instances in which Santos appears to have committed fabulism. There’s reason to doubt that he had graduated from Baruch College. There’s reason to doubt he worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. There’s reason to question the tax-exempt status of his organization for rescuing animals. And there was reason to question the source of his wealth.

Days have passed and Santos has been unable to disprove that he’s a real life Bob Benson. That he is now under increasing scrutiny for what seems to be a grossly inflated resume should not be an entire surprise to the Republican congressman or anyone else. Some months prior to the election, a small weekly local newspaper called The North Shore Leader had published an editorial which—while ostensibly endorsing Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 3rd Congressional District—broadly questioned the story Santos had sold to the public. Another North Shore Leader article reported glaring inconsistencies in his late campaign finance report: Two years ago Santos had no substantial assets, but by 2022, he was claiming a net worth of millions of dollars.