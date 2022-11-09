If the GOP Retakes the House, Blame New York’s Bumbling, Selfish Democrats

For many Democratic operatives, that vacuum of leadership goes all the way to the governor’s mansion, where Kathy Hochul is on pace to carry the state by only five points. By comparison, Joe Biden won New York by 23 points in 2020. Hochul essentially allowed the Democratic legislature to draw its own overly optimistic (and, it turns out, unconstitutional) map. And while Hochul was a hit on the fundraising circuit, she was something of a nonentity on the campaign trail, offering an empty narrative as Zeldin pushed with his aggressive one on crime and inflation. By summer’s end, the Republican had built substantial inroads around the state and was all but setting the agenda. As the campaign entered the home stretch, Hochul was forced to play the game by Zeldin’s terms, abandoning her well-worn attacks on his anti-abortion stances and responding instead to his broadsides about inflation and crime—two topics that, by then, had become avoid-at-all-costs issues for most Democrats.



The incumbent’s blitheness was nevertheless persistent. Only a few days before the election, Hochul put in an appearance on MSNBC where, after she parroted some well-polished but unconvincing talking points, she seemed genuinely surprised when host Stephanie Ruhle told her that New Yorkers “aren’t feeling good.” Hochul eventually caught on and brought in Joe Biden to make a last-minute campaign appearance in Yonkers.



Another longtime New York Democratic strategist told The New Republic, “It all really just comes down to the fact that she just didn’t campaign, didn’t do anything to energize voters until the final five minutes of this thing. I don’t think enough blame can be laid at her feet for how she handled this.”

