If the GOP Retakes the House, Blame New York’s Bumbling, Selfish Democrats

The most notable loss for Democrats came in the suburbs north of New York City, where DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney lost by a few thousand votes. Maloney’s opponent, Mike Lawler, campaigned on crime and inflation—messaging strategies that the national GOP pushed hard but which resonated particularly outside of New York City. Maloney’s loss shone a savage light on the Democrats’ struggle to redraw their district maps to claim the same sort of partisan advantage that Republicans have taken in recent years.

The powerful Democrat somehow managed to end up as both the biggest victim and the biggest villain of the redistricting snafu. Rather than run for the seat he represented for five terms, he instead switched to another district after New York Democrats’ deep blue congressional map was thrown out by New York’s highest court. Maloney reportedly warned his party at the time that the new Republican-leaning map portended “an extinction-level event” for Democrats, but he only aided in the calamity by jumping into a new district, pushing out Mondaire Jones—a popular Democratic incumbent—and then failing to win.



Maloney’s travails are but a slice of the carnage that Democrats endured as a result of the redistricting chaos. The final map was drawn by a Carnegie Mellon postdoctoral fellow named Jonathan Cervas, who was appointed as a special master by the state’s Supreme Court. What Cervas produced was immediately viewed as disastrous for Democrats and set the stage for an intense round of unexpected party infighting, as top Democrats—House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler and Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney—were pitted against each other in a primary election. (Nadler prevailed.) Former New York Congressman Steve Israel told The New Republic at the time, “This was the most calamitous and least predictable outcome for New York. Nobody thought we’d go from an initial map where we’d pick up as many as six seats to a map where we lose as many as two, and maybe more.”

