No Speaker, No Rules, No End in Sight: Inside the House’s Descent Into Purgatory

“The entire conference is going to have to learn how to work together. So it’s better that we go through this process right now, so we can achieve the things we want to achieve for the American public,” McCarthy told a crowd of reporters after the House adjourned, with considerable zen for a man who lost five consecutive votes for speaker due to opposition from a faction within his own party. “So if this takes a little longer, and it doesn’t meet the deadline, that’s okay. Because it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”



Like every other member of the House, McCarthy is currently a representative-elect—without a speaker, they cannot be sworn into office. The uncertainty over McCarthy’s political future mirrors the existential limbo of the House as whole: no representatives, no committees, no rules to govern the floor, even those that govern C-SPAN’s cameras. Half of the legislative branch is immobilized, and there is no end in sight.

“I think what you’ll see today is the same until we finish everything up,” McCarthy told reporters before the House reconvened, accurately predicting another day of stalemate for the increasingly exhausted members-elect. At noon, members voted for the seventh time to elect the speaker. As freshman Representative-elect John James noted in his speech renominating McCarthy, the Republicans’ greatest victory thus far had been the narrowly decided vote to adjourn on the previous evening. “It was a small victory, but didn’t it feel good?” James said, to vocal Republican approval. (It’s unclear whether a 216–214 vote to leave the building would be so lauded under any other circumstances; they had a clearer margin of victory in the vote to adjourn on Thursday evening.)