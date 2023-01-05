No Speaker, No Rules, No End in Sight: Inside the House’s Descent Into Purgatory

But if this week has provided ample opportunity for Democrats to publicly exult in their own unity, they are still very much in the minority and will have next to no power when the House is (eventually) sworn in. “We’re having an internal fight. It’s being displayed, I wish it wasn’t necessarily being displayed for the American people to see, but I can tell you this: When this is over and done with, I know which side of the House is going to be laughing,” Representative-elect Andy Biggs, one of the anti-McCarthy defectors, said in remarks nominating Donalds before the eighth vote for speaker.



The simmering irritation of members-elect at the stalemate began to boil over as Wednesday dragged into Thursday. Entering into the third day of stalemate, “frustrated” was too mild a word for Representative-elect Steve Womack of Arkansas. “There’s not a word. Webster hasn’t come up with a word yet,” Womack told reporters. Representative-elect Mark Amodei commented that “well, nobody’s died yet.”

A group of Republicans who had served in the military gathered for a press conference on Wednesday evening, arguing that the lack of a speaker could compromise national security. Representative-elect Mike Gallagher, who will be a member of the Intelligence Committee when committees are actually organized, testily noted that he had been unable to meet with the joint chiefs of staff as planned that day because—as a member-elect who has not actually been sworn in yet—he does not have clearance. Speaking to reporters in his first-ever press scrum outside of the House chamber on Thursday, Gallagher wondered aloud if Congress could declare war at this moment. (They are members-elect.)

