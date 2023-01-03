Kevin McCarthy Has Lost Control of the House GOP

Republican strategist Liam Donovan identified the Republican strife as “more of a reflection of underlying dynamics than a driver of them,” noting that “it’s not as though recent GOP majorities were well-oiled machines even with higher morale and a bigger cushion.” (See: Boehner, John.) The true tests of the functionality of a Republican majority, Donovan said, would be the must-pass items like funding the government and the debt limit. Indeed, the vast majority of House Republicans voted against an omnibus spending bill that skated through the Senate on a bipartisan basis just last month. If McCarthy can’t wrangle his conference to vote for him as speaker in one round, he may struggle to address basic housekeeping issues like avoiding a government shutdown and preventing the government from defaulting on its debts.

The grim determination of McCarthy and his allies was countered by the exuberance of Democratic members, who appeared almost inordinately gleeful for lawmakers who had fallen into the minority. Every single Democrat supported Jeffries, many of them noting their party’s unity in their votes in unsubtle digs at the other side of the aisle.

Some Republicans downplayed the chaos on Tuesday morning. Representative Tom Cole, the chair of the Rules Committee, said that such “drama” was routine, and wryly suggested to reporters that it “makes you guys happy.” Representative James Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said that it was “typical” for the Republican conference to have such dissension in its ranks. “Everyone has a strong opinion,” he said. Comer also insisted that his committee would “hit the ground running” with its planned investigations—even though the new House cannot be sworn in and committee work cannot begin until a speaker is elected.