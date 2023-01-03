Kevin McCarthy Has Lost Control of the House GOP

McCarthy maintained a largely stoic posture in the first round of votes, looking straight ahead when members supported other candidates. His demeanor was tested by two subsequent rounds of balloting; by the third, he was often on his phone or fidgeting with his reading glasses. Although he received two standing ovations from his conference—one when he was nominated for speaker and one when he cast his first vote for himself—these showings of support were somewhat undercut by the noticeable minority of Republican lawmakers who remained sitting. In a contentious meeting ahead of the vote on Tuesday morning, McCarthy argued that he had “earned” the position of speaker, an argument that did not sit well with his opponents. Days of tension and disarray loom: While McCarthy may ultimately win the speakership, he has lost the appearance of control of his conference.

The show of dissension was hardly ideal for McCarthy, who if elected would need to preside over a fractious conference defined just as much by its vocal minority of contrarians—the “radical 2 percent” of Republicans, as defined by GOP Representative Kat Cammack—as its more mainstream members. Although he made a series of concessions to members of the Freedom Caucus over rules changes, including lowering the threshold for the motion to vacate the chair, many GOP representatives remained firm in their opposition to McCarthy. Nineteen Republican members voted for a candidate other than McCarthy on the first vote; Representatives Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Jim Banks, Byron Donalds, and Lee Zeldin received support. Only Biggs had been nominated for speaker, by fellow conservative Arizona Representative Andy Gosar, and Banks, Jordan, and Donalds voted for McCarthy. Zeldin retired from the House at the end of last year, but recemented his status with a better than expected run for the New York governorship.

The self-styled “Never Kevin” faction of Republicans then coalesced around Jordan—even after he gave a rousing speech supporting McCarthy. (Jordan has said he is disinterested in the speakership, and is about to achieve his goal of becoming Judiciary Committee chair.) On the third vote, the dissenters’ ranks grew from 19 to 20, with Representative Byron Donalds joining in the vote for Jordan.