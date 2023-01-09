Fracking Poisoned This Town’s Water. Now Frackers Are Being Allowed Back In.

Such antiestablishment and anti-liberal views are common in rural Pennsylvania, where Trump carried over 60 percent of the vote in 2020 despite narrowly losing the state. (Trump won 70 percent of the vote in Susquehanna County, where Dimock is located.) If rural Pennsylvania had a credo, it would be “live and let live.” It’s a world away from Shapiro’s home base of greater Philadelphia, and it’s a world where the patriotic promise of “energy independence” and “American jobs” holds tremendous sway.

Even though Tom and Mary Crawley’s water in Hughesville [?] still gurgles with methane, they told me they might consider leasing their land again to the drilling company that contaminated their water. Tom said it would be just their luck to reject a new lease and then learn that it was a productive well that would pay out handsome royalties. This is the same attitude of the Dimock residents who support the resumption of gas drilling. “They know the gas in that area is very prolific…and they’d been hoping a resolution would come through, that their leases would be activated again and they’d start being able to get royalties out of the process,” the vice chair of the Susquehanna County Board of Commissioners told the Associated Press in December. It’s also worth noting that Coterra will only be able to drill horizontally more than a mile below the surface in Dimock from wells that must originate outside of the area; just about every instance of contamination associated with drilling occurs on the vertical portion of the well, not the horizontal portion. Even a wealthy, anti-fracking advocate I know who lives on 150 bucolic acres protected by a conservation easement eventually allowed horizontal drilling beneath her estate. She didn’t need the money, but she saw the leasing bonus as restitution for the quality-of-life disturbances she had endured for years because of surface drilling on her neighbors’ properties. Royalties may be the only form of restitution possible for many Dimock residents as well.



Most progressive politicians in America now denounce fracking and advocate for a rapid transition to renewable energy. Democrats in Pennsylvania, however, step gingerly around the issue for fear of alienating rural, working-class whites, or being labeled a jobs-killer. This explains why John Fetterman was compelled to say that he “absolutely supports” fracking and energy independence during his heated Senate campaign against Dr. Oz even though he previously advocated for a moratorium on new drilling. It’s why Shapiro settled on the awkward stance of supporting “responsible fracking” when he ran for governor after prosecuting the industry and lambasting its safety record for the previous four years. It also helps explain why the DEP, even under a Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, made the decision to allow fracking to restart in Dimock.