The Conservatives Who Attacked School Boards in 2022 Are Now Going After Libraries

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, the podcast host, echoed Rahimian’s claim of outside interference in libraries, but she named names. “Some of the things that I’ve seen as far as the American Library Association and some of the folks that are involved today, I know they have a new president who is a self-proclaimed Marxist—literally, saying in a tweet, I can’t believe how exciting it is to have a Marxist that has been elected to head up the library association… you want kids that are reading, but what’s in the libraries?” In response, Rahimian promoted books by her organization’s partners, like Why America Matters by Ben Carson on “unity,” and another book that she said is “a counter to gender ideology books,” called Elephants Are Not Birds.

Aside from using new ALA president Emily Drabinski’s politics to do some straight-up redbaiting, the main reason Moms for Liberty is focused on her and now on libraries more directly is that Drabinksi has been vocal about the anti-democratic aims of groups like Moms for Liberty. “What the right gets right about libraries is that they matter,” wrote Drabinski last September, “and that any vision of a fully privatized and corporatized society requires dismantling those institutions that have survived, if barely, from the Reagan era until today.”

“Moral panics often serve as cover for organized abandonment and violent attacks,” as Drabinksi continued. Moms for Libraries, like Moms for Liberty before it, uses the reality of disinvestment in public libraries as an opportunity to argue for the private control of libraries. No wonder they have attracted allies like Betsy DeVos, Trump’s secretary of education, who said in July at a Moms for Liberty national conference, “I personally think the Department of Education should not exist.”