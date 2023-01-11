The Conservatives Who Attacked School Boards in 2022 Are Now Going After Libraries

Another Moms for Libraries partner, Brave Books, recently used a book by former Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron to fuel a misinformation campaign that libraries are discriminating against Christians. Late in December, Cameron alleged discrimination by the Indianapolis Public Library, which he said refused to host a promotional reading for his book. Cameron had previously complained that if a library hosts drag queen story hours, why won’t it host him?

The Indianapolis library refuted Cameron’s claims, stating that it is their programming staff who organize library events such as story hours, not outside publishers, who are welcome to rent rooms for their own promotional programs. Contrary to Cameron’s statement, Brave Books had rented a room for an event. And indeed, the Indianapolis event went ahead as planned in the rented room. Afterward, Brave Books celebrated by castigating other libraries, posting on Twitter, “No longer will Christians be silent,” and Fox News hosted Cameron, during which he threatened legal action against the library anyway, a victory lap over nothing. Before leaving the library, though, Cameron posed for a duo-selfie with a Moms for Libraries member, who said he offered his thanks to their group.

Catherine Rahimian, founder of Moms for Libraries, started off as the founder of the Moms for Liberty chapter in Orange County, California. “Catherine’s roots in the liberty movement date back to her teen years volunteering for local campaigns in her home state of Indiana,” reads her board member bio for the Gavel Project, “an Anti-Woke non-profit” which has sued schools to block masking and vaccine policies. In a January interview on the Moms for Liberty podcast, Rahimian paints a dire picture, positioning Moms for Libraries as the solution. Children aren’t interested in reading, she argued, the result of a lack of library funding. At the same time, she claimed that when libraries rely on private donations, that money can come from certain unnamed organizations that aren’t doing good work. “It’s disappointing we don’t have the library funding we need to really get kids into reading.”