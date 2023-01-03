Welcome to Ron DeSantis’s 2024 Campaign Against “Wokes”

Governor Ron DeSantis went with “The Free State of Florida” as the theme of his second inaugural address, delivered on Tuesday. He was flanked by his presumably free from “woke” ideology children and his wife, Casey, dressed in a long, shimmering, seafoam green sheath gown with a matching cape and elbow-length white opera gloves. Former Florida governor Jeb Bush stood alongside the DeSantis clan for the oath of office, and he clapped. Freedom lives in Florida, DeSantis declared in a halting litany. Florida is “the land of liberty and the land of sanity.” Florida is “freedom’s lynchpin.” Florida is a “citadel of freedom, for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world.” Presumably that includes the recently defeated president of Brazil, Jair Bolsanaro, who, after losing to head of the Workers’ Party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and bailing on the transfer of power, was spotted hunkered down at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in—where else—Florida.

In his inauguration speech—and this is not meant as a compliment to either man—DeSantis so clearly lacked the kind of put-on butch bravado ascribed to Bolsanaro. DeSantis was bereft of the carnie cadence of the man it is presumed he will challenge for the presidency in 2024. The speech, nominally a statement of purpose for his next four years as Florida’s governor, was also a soft launch of sorts for the DeSantis Presidential Campaign, and he has declared he is running not against any other candidate but against “woke ideology.” “Florida will never surrender to the woke mob,” he promised, his voice rising, stabbing awkwardly at the next words: “Florida… is where… woke… goes… to die!”