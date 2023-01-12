The Biden White House Is Going Big on the Middle Class

“The message that you’re going to hear from the president of the United States is about the importance of building this economy from the bottom up and the middle out, of being on the side of people who work hard for a living, and that working hard should be rewarded in this country. That we are rebuilding the global coalition to make the world a safer and steadier place and that the president’s wisdom and experience and his leadership have made these things possible,” Dunn continued.

At the same time, this White House is also eager to look back on Biden’s first term in office as a truly transformative period in American history, Dunn explained.

“At the end of the next two years we’ve seen the continued transformation of the American economy to one where we’re once again building things in America, where we are seeing clean energy being not just competitive but also creating the kinds of jobs that I think many of us thought a true clean energy economy could produce,” Dunn said when asked how this administration hoped, in 2024, to look back on the last two years. “If we see wages continue to be higher, if we see workers continue to be empowered in this economy, if we see the world continuing to unite against autocracy and to stand up to democracy—those would be real things that will have been accomplished.”