The Cruel Tyranny of Sick Notes

Doctor’s note policies evolved in response to the proliferation of third-party insurance in the 1930s. “The idea was that Blue Cross would be a third party in the negotiation between management and labor over health,” Rosner said. He noted that corporations started with a leg up, since doctors—especially those in smaller company towns—belonged to the same social class as business managers. Doctors and managers often lived in the same neighborhoods, sent their children to the same schools, and participated in the same social clubs. As a result, Rosner said, there was “a natural tendency for [doctors] to be very suspicious of workers’ complaints.”

Over time, management formally incorporated these suspicions into corporate policy. In the 1960s and ’70s, the New York City Transit Authority subjected sick workers to unannounced visits from company doctors tasked with scrutinizing the legitimacy of an illness. The transit authority even hired investigators to follow sick workers throughout the day. Anyone sick for more than two days needed a doctor’s note, and management called doctors to verify notes hadn’t been forged, according to Marc Kagan, a former transit mechanic and union officer. Kagan described the atmosphere of fear during these years, as management routinely fired workers based on subjective charges of chronic absenteeism.

The Transport Workers Union bargained for more lenient policies over the years. Through negotiations in the 1980s, an arbitrator ruled that investigators could only check on sick transit employees during certain hours of the day. Then in 2002, the TWU negotiated to give most transit workers three sick days without doctor’s note requirements. “It’s gotten better for the majority of workers, and that’s primarily a result of the union negotiations,” said Steve Downs, a retired New York City train operator and union officer.