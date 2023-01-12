House Republicans Are Going to Wish They Had a Nancy Pelosi

McCarthy’s win will be a Pyrrhic victory, comparatively; any Republican victory is, at the moment, a loss for the nation and an adulteration of the integrity of the congressional body. But what McCarthy is enduring is a scale model of what’s to come: Headed into 2024, most Republican candidates, nationwide, will have to go to similar lengths to be liked and accepted by the basest voters among us. This is why McCarthy says, straight-facedly, that the January 6 insurrection was a “legitimate political discourse,” even though he knew full damn well that some of his colleagues could have been murdered that day, even though he is absolutely cognizant of the fact that Trump bears responsibility for inciting the mob.

This is why Trump, DeSantis, and anyone else who aspires to move up in the Republican Party must cautiously and balletically temper their rhetoric so as to keep neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and Covid deniers—who think the vaccine, if it doesn’t kill us first, will turn us into infertile, muck-blooded half-breeds—in the fold. McCarthy desperately wants to be liked and accepted by the monster he created, but the monster eventually comes to close its hands around its creator’s throat.

And, indeed, the rules to which McCarthy has agreed permit the most monstrous members of his caucus to do so in dramatic, hasty effect whenever the mood suits them. Such a display will only be the short and shocking version of the strangulation that’s happening to the party as a whole. McCarthy, and this embarrassing speaker election, is but a model-in-miniature of the GOP’s terminal illness. Those opposing McCarthy are getting a head start on the inevitable realignment, and further splintering, of the party of Lincoln (who wouldn’t win a Republican primary anywhere in the country today). But the trouble is, this is who won majority control of the House. And so we’re all in for a rough ride until such time as the American people mercy-kill the Republican Party once and for all.