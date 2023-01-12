House Republicans Are Going to Wish They Had a Nancy Pelosi

McCarthy has specific cravings, however. He has spent his entire career obsessively yearning to be liked and accepted; with his vaulting ambition married to his need for approval, McCarthy has simultaneously stood for nothing and everything. He just wants to get along. Is that too much to ask?

Well, as they say, if you want to be well liked, adopt a dog. When one’s moral compass solely points in the direction of being liked and accepted, this a most dangerous trait, befitting no one worthy of any position of leadership, power, or lawmaking. McCarthy wants the speaker gavel only because he sees it as the ultimate affirmation that he’s now fully in the fold. But the arrangements he’s made to win his post are the very things that could make his gratification short-lived. His will be a reign on the knife’s edge: At any moment, the lunatics he’s empowered could upset the asylum anew. There’s no guarantee that, by the time you read this, he hasn’t already been deposed.

Admittedly, I find it difficult to muster much sympathy for McCarthy; perhaps it’s my Catholic upbringing that compels me to view him, however sullenly, as a pathetically tragic figure—a man whose deep yearnings to be accepted brought him to this Faustian bargain, where he’ll hold a gavel while the most unruly members of his caucus hold a sword of Damocles over his head. There are hard lessons ahead for McCarthy, who will get a crash course in the dysfunctional nature of his own party in short order. For the rest of us, we are about to witness a staggering contrast in leadership: Never in our history will there have been successive speakers with as pronounced differences as McCarthy and his predecessor, Nancy Pelosi. And by the time the end of this Congress draws near, the GOP may rue not having a leader more like her.