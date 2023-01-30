The 2024 Presidential Race Is Off to a Blissfully Quiet Start

Normally, presidential challengers daring to take on a dominant, albeit somewhat diminished, figure such as Trump want to formally declare their candidacies as early as possible to raise money and elevate their national profiles. But 2023 is a year when GOP White House dreamers are literally trying to make themselves small by emulating the Seven Dwarfs, a dismissive term brandished by political reporters since the 1980s to describe an unimpressive political field.

No Republican presidential contender wants to be the first to take on Trump for fear of being the sole target of vicious epithets and belittling social media posts. So all the GOP wannabes are waiting for Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who will be tied up with a legislative session until early May. It’s like a silent movie in which a character with the girth of Oliver Hardy blocks a doorway and five or six frightened clerks hide behind his bulky presence for protection from a gunman. It’s an odd tactic, since cowering behind DeSantis does not exactly offer the look of courageous leadership.

There has never been a universally accepted perfect moment to launch a presidential campaign. As Theodore White dramatically recounted in The Making of the President 1960, the initial planning meeting of the John Kennedy president campaign took place in late October 1959. Bill Clinton, who probably reveled in the act of campaigning more than any modern politician, waited until October 1991 to launch his race for president. But since then, American politics has continually sped up with each subsequent election cycle in the twenty-first century. By this point in 2019, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg were all actively campaigning for president.