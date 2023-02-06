Blame Palo Alto

Stanford, and especially his followers, were eager to put the Palo Alto System into practice, and they had just the place to do so: the university that the railroad baron had recently founded in his adopted hometown. Stanford University was established in 1885 to be a new type of school for new people in a newly colonized land, a training ground for the children of California on what was then the largest university campus in the United States.

The first students matriculated in 1891. Just two years later, Stanford was dead. The university’s president—the scientist David Starr Jordan—may or may not have then poisoned Stanford’s widow, Jane, in order to seize control. In any event, Stanford became Jordan’s school, and he turned it into a “home for high tech–research and development,” a “global headquarters of science” where administrators used the “science” of eugenics to recruit students and faculty. As early as 1909, Jordan and the head of his civil engineering department gave a recent alum access to the school’s high voltage laboratory, facilitating the creation of a long-range telegraphy company and ultimately making Stanford a hub for the burgeoning radio industry. Meanwhile, Jordan hired scholars like Lewis Terman, a social scientist who transformed primitive intelligence testing into a eugenic practice meant to weed out the evolutionarily fit from the rest (a technique that soon informed Stanford’s grading system). By the end of the Jordan era, Harris writes, the school excelled at producing both “mining engineers” and “intelligence prospectors,” investing in both young companies and young minds. Data and control in action.

Most influential of the Stanford men—and, indeed, the closest thing Palo Alto has to a main character—was the future U.S. President Herbert Hoover. One of the very first students to enroll at the college, Hoover was a middling scholar (he got zero A’s) but proved to be an excellent administrator (setting up a laundry service on campus and quickly subcontracting to other students to maximize his income). After graduation, he worked as a mining manager in colonized regions of Australia and China, went on to serve as U.S. commerce secretary, and ultimately became a catastrophic one-term president at the nadir of the Great Depression. Above all, Hoover was a zealous anti-communist. As a post-presidential roving public intellectual and political grandee, he threw himself projects like crushing unions (his California ranch was a site of significant labor unrest) and engineering post–World War II food aid to Germany to jump-start an economy friendly to powerful interests (he wanted workers “to be fed” but “not too much”). Among his most lasting legacies is the Hoover Institution, a reactionary think tank housed in a tower that looms—“phallic,” Harris notes—over Stanford.