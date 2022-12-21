Nimrod of the Year: Elon Musk

There are bigger villains in the world than Elon Musk. While he has a long history of wrecking lives—from the Tesla whistleblower on whom he sicced the police to the janitorial staff whose contract he terminated before the holidays—he has not, like Vladimir Putin, invaded a country simply because he wants it. And there are larger fools too. Crypto-fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried lost an even greater portion of his net worth in 2022, all while convincing some ostensibly intelligent pundits that “effective altruism” was a thing distinct from “another means of plutocratic tax avoidance.” But Musk is the most titanic nimrod alive today, hands down.

That’s the inevitable conclusion after witnessing his acquisition of Twitter and the fecal mess he has made there ever since. He spent $44 billion of his own money to own the libs, but instead it looks, with each passing day, like he engineered his own duping. He’s saddled with a debt-ridden social media company that not many people use and which was already in steep decline before he got there. With neo-Nazis returning to the platform, advertisers are taking their leave. Musk has already lost a tidy amount of money since the deal, and there isn’t a logical way for the firm’s balance sheets to ever make sense again. His big new revenue-generating idea? Stop paying rent.

But this is only the latest evidence that Musk is not the genius that the mainstream press has long made him out to be. Quite the opposite. He is best known for being the public face of a car company that he neither founded nor provided the seed of inspiration for. He has a company that purportedly builds tunnels that looks more like a put-up job to kill high-speed rail developments. He has a space-faring concern that might regularly provide clapped-out oligarchs with the thrill of post-Laika-era orbital excursions. He wants to put some kind of microchip in people’s heads, an idea that, as a sci-fi convention, almost always spells disaster. This does not seem like a well-rounded portfolio or a stable master plan.

No one on this planet is as desperately in need of attention. He has taken that crown from Donald Trump.

Instead, Musk is what desperation for attention looks like at a plutocratic scale. The Atlantic’s Charlie Warzel, responding to Musk’s tweet about how his “pronouns” were “prosecute/Fauci,” got it right: “Beyond its stark cruelty, this tweet is incredibly thirsty.” No one on this planet is as desperately in need of attention. He has taken that crown from Donald Trump. And like the former president, there are no depths to plumb here, no mystery to solve. Musk doesn’t contain multitudes of anything besides, perhaps, the combined personification of several Dril tweets.

Increasingly, the attention Musk craves is that of supposedly woke-drunk lefties, whom he attempts to trigger with a degree of wit that makes Ben Shapiro look clever. Trying to prove otherwise is a fool’s errand. Writing for The New York Times, in a journalistic exercise that only proved that it was possible to labor lengthily over a topic and somehow end up knowing less than you did when you began, Jeremy Peters attempted to offer “analysis” of Musk’s ideological leanings, only to ultimately conclude that they weren’t clear enough to say with any certainty that they were right-wing. Peters’s piece aged poorly in an astonishingly short period of time: A day later, Musk tweeted his Fauci-pronouns “joke,” leaving no doubt about his political worldview. As Warzel wrote, Musk’s political North Star was, rather obviously, pure and uncut right-wing crankery: “Whether or not he wants to admit it, Musk is actively aiding the far right’s political project. He is a right-wing activist.”