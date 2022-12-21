Nimrod of the Year: Elon Musk

Warzel never quite arrives at the answer to why Musk is the way he is. But there’s a simple explanation: Musk isn’t cultivating an ideological worldview, he’s just responding to stimulus. His commitment to right-wing ideas is entirely due to the fact that the only people who are currently providing him with the attention he craves are right-wing shitposters. Ergo, he’s a right-wing guy now, who adopts their memes and tropes and their jokes about pronouns. By and large, the only reaction he’s getting from the left is mockery.

you can already pay people to like you, man! you don't have to do this! pic.twitter.com/keHitwqYWm — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 13, 2022

As Dave Karpf has noted, you can boil down the product Musk is selling to one commodity: fan service. His goal is to give Elon Musk stans more of what they want, in a mutually assured orgy of “feeling seen.” If you’re willing to be Very Online and Slavishly Devoted, Musk will keep providing you the goods. And for the low price of $8 per month, you can be a primo member of his cult of personality, the benefit being that he will rejigger the Twitter algorithm to boost the true believers and leave the haters and losers out of the larger conversation. (Which, by the way, seems fine to me! I don’t know how right-wing trolls will enjoy Twitter once the people they want to persecute disappear from view.)

Perhaps no one needs an online community of toadies more than Musk does now.

Perhaps no one needs an online community of toadies more than Musk does now, because his recent interactions with nonbelievers have been awkward, to say the least. When he was invited onstage at a Dave Chappelle show, he was subjected to a long and lingering howl of disapproval that left him sheepish and shell-shocked (and which seemed to engender no small amount of resentment from Chappelle). Days later, Musk jumped into a Twitter Space hosted by Katie Notopoulos to explain why he’d suspended the accounts of several journalists. He fled the scene after experiencing mild pushback and apparently then disconnected Notopoulos’s ability to continue hosting the chat.