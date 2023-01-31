How the Right Got Waco Wrong

In a sense, he was right. A disgruntled former Davidian had notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms of Koresh’s unsavory activities, prompting an investigation that would yield search and arrest warrants. But when 76 ATF agents descended on Mount Carmel to execute these warrants in late February 1993, they unknowingly initiated what would become the deadliest U.S. government action on American soil since the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee.

The February 1993 raid claimed the lives of four ATF agents and six Branch Davidians and triggered a 51-day standoff overseen by the FBI. The FBI siege ended with another raid and a catastrophic fire, in which an additional 76 Branch Davidians would perish. Waco Rising meticulously catalogs the misdeeds and missteps that precipitated the carnage. Humiliated on the national stage following the bloodshed at Ruby Ridge, federal law enforcement agencies “needed a big win,” one Davidian survivor noted. Although the ATF could have arrested Koresh with little fanfare on one of his regular jogs, the agency decided to go big with its February 1993 raid. A massive show of force, agents thought, would stun and incapacitate Koresh and his followers and help to rehabilitate the image of federal law enforcement. In reality, the well-armed Davidians were more than ready for a fight, and they delivered yet another black eye to federal agents.

The feds never forgave the Davidians. While some negotiators and other agents established a rapport with Koresh and showed a genuine interest in ending the standoff without further bloodshed, others taunted and antagonized those at Mount Carmel. Hubris drove the initial ATF raid and the decision to halt negotiations and flood the Davidian compound with tear gas on April 19, 1993. Virtually every step taken by federal law enforcement—the forces of Babylon, as Davidians called them—confirmed Koresh’s “prophecies” concerning religious persecution and an overzealous, callous, and incompetent federal government. “As the fire spread” through the Mount Carmel compound, Cook writes, “one of the largest government forces ever gathered on American soil did little but watch and wait.” Firefighters were kept at bay out of fear that the Davidians might fire upon them. Some “672 federal agents, 131 Texas Department of Safety officials, 31 Texas Rangers, 35 local police officers,” 15 U.S. Army soldiers, and 13 Texas National Guardsmen sat and stared as 76 people suffocated, suffered blunt-force trauma, burned to death, or died by suicide or “mercy killing.”