How Kathy Acker Stayed Radical

Her mother, Claire, who would haunt Acker’s work in various guises, was beautiful but anxious. Acker wrote of her mother the way so many feminists of her generation would view their mothers: as victims of their own gilded cages, granted luxury but no meaningful work or selves, resentful of their children for having placed them in this predicament but lacking a language to articulate their plight. “Her most important role,” McBride writes, “was to serve as a negative example.”

Iconoclastic as Acker was, her early escape took familiar forms: books, college, sex, and marriage. Classmates recall her carrying around Modern Library editions of the classics she was devouring. McBride digs up her high school publications, which include a riff on Romeo and Juliet. Writing yourself into the canon, after all, is the province of dutiful students as well as avant-garde artists. She described her early sexual experiences as windows to experience new worlds. While still in high school, she met a college student who would drop out and move to Cooper Square, introducing her to the world of experimental filmmakers. After a brief stint at Brandeis she married Bob Acker, an intense academically minded student, and moved with him to San Diego. In her mythological version, the move West was to follow Herbert Marcuse, the sociologist with a cult following among radical students, but in truth, she never took a class with him. Marriage was, as for many women at the time, a way out, to replace one family with another. (Her parents sweetened the deal by disapproving of Acker; a second marriage to the musician Peter Gordon resulted in a long friendship but no change in her aversion to domestic life.)

Acker returned to New York at the start of the ’70s, a decade that reverberates in myth and memory for its cheap rents and artistic headiness. What’s most striking in McBride’s account, though, is just how small this world was. Unlike in much of today’s siloed culture, visual artists, poets, and musicians blended easily. Acker knew everyone, but then again, everyone in this world knew everyone. As suited her fascination with writing as transformation and a form of consciousness, she began as a poet, making an impression at the Bowery Poetry Club, at the time a home for the largely female heirs of the New York school like Bernadette Meyer, Anne Waldman, and Alice Notley. She self-published her early works and sent them to a carefully chosen list of friends, enabling them to make a splash despite their tiny circulation.