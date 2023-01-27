The Myth of the Socially Conscious Corporation

For Profit traces the evolution of the corporation from ancient Rome to the present day, devoting each chapter to an individual firm that best illustrates one aspect of that complex history. The chapters are entertaining and richly detailed historical accounts, and they also serve as allegories for Magnuson’s story about corporations’ abandonment of their founding purpose. Take the book’s narration of the rise and fall of the British East India Company, which was founded in 1600 to help England take advantage of the spice trade in the East Indies. “At the time, corporations could only be created by petitioning the crown,” Magnuson observes. “It was not a right to form a corporation; it was a privilege.” In exchange for the privilege, chartered corporations were expected to integrate their pursuit of profit with their assumed responsibility to advance the nation’s interests. The British East India Company was created to “contribute to the greatness of England,” and even brandished the English flag on its corporate seal.

The company’s original purpose was to increase the overall wealth of the nation by establishing an English trade presence across the globe. To that end, the enrichment of individual investors was a mere inducement, and an effective one at that. But as the company grew, in Magnuson’s telling, it abandoned its original civic mission and “began to treat the British government more like a trading partner, to be bought off, ignored, or actively undercut, than like a sovereign.” At home, it engaged in insider trading, stock manipulation, bribery, and other abuses of economic power. Abroad the corporation’s profit-motivated crimes ranged from slave trading to grain hoarding, the latter of which resulted in a famine that killed somewhere between two and ten million Bengalis.

In Magnuson’s view the British East India Company, like corporations in general, started off with the proper balance of profit seeking and public spiritedness and eventually lost its way. But leaving aside the question of whether enriching one particular nation is really a “common good” aspiration to begin with, there’s also no indication that the corporation’s early activities redounded to the benefit of the average English person. The seventeenth century was a time of violent dispossession in England, as empowered landlords confiscated and privatized common lands, entrenching capitalism on the island, from whence it spread across the globe. The wealth the British East India Company brought to England largely circulated within and fortified the emergent domestic capitalist class—the same class that transformed self-sustaining peasant farmers into landless vagabonds and exploited industrial workers at home, and subjected vast numbers of people to displacement, famine, slavery, and genocide abroad.