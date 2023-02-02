The Cities at the Cutting Edge of Urban Biodiversity

The planet’s current biodiversity crisis is every bit as dire as the related climate crisis. A 2022 World Wildlife Foundation study found that wildlife populations have declined by an average of 69 percent in the past 50 years and have estimated that half of all species could be extinct by 2050, thanks to deforestation, invasive species, pollution, overfishing, and climate change, among other factors. This kind of cascading species collapse threatens agriculture, medicine, tourism, and even public health on a massive scale.

Investing in biodiversity could benefit urban centers directly, too. Countless studies have shown that engaging in nature improves the wellbeing and mood of urban residents—not to mention assisting with more practical concerns. Thomas Elmqvist, professor in natural resource management at Stockholm University, goes so far as to describe biodiversity as a way of investing in a city’s adaptability to climate change. “Cities depend on ecosystems for water purification, for food production—cities are not isolated islands,” Elmqvist told me. “Functioning ecosystems in urban areas improve human health, reduce the effects of heat waves and drastic precipitation, and so on.”

Nowhere can both the difficulties and the rewards of preserving urban biodiversity be better seen than the most biodiverse city in the world: Cape Town. Cape Town’s jurisdiction includes the major coastal natural reserves and expansive parkland that overlaps with human settlements. From zebras to ostriches to penguins and whales, Cape Town contains 3,000 species of plants, 361 species of birds, and 83 mammal species, an incredible 50 percent of all mammal species in South Africa.