The Biden Administration Has Been Very Good for Big Oil

How do I work together with my customers, and maybe with regulators, depending on which jurisdiction we are working in, to grow that business? So at this point in time, it is a shift from, well, if the opportunity is there, we may actually take advantage from it, to, how do I make sure that this opportunity will come? I’m the one shaping it, and I’m actually the one building the customer loyalty and the solution space and the infrastructure very early on in the journey so that we have a lock-in of future profitability. That is what our strategy is all about when it comes to pursuing net-zero.

Referencing some far-off point when an energy transition might occur, he added later that “before the market will completely transition to a low-carbon market, it will just be adding low carbon demand onto existing demand.” For now, that’s what appears to be happening, given that politicians in the U.S. seem unwilling, despite their enthusiasm for renewables, to pass policies that actively wind down fossil fuel production.

Shell’s new CEO, Wael Sawan, stuck by the company line on this week’s earnings call. “By the way, by 2040, I’m still convinced you’re going to need oil and you’re going to need gas and you’re going to need a lot more renewables,” he said. “And so our strategy is one that’s saying, how do we play across these multiple energy forms but really focus on the opportunities that create the most value for us?”

The “all of the above” approach to climate policy the Biden administration has taken is serving the oil and gas industry well. The trouble is that a win-win for the oil and gas industry isn’t one for the planet.