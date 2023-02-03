The Biden Administration Has Been Very Good for Big Oil

ConocoPhillips, for its part, seems confident. Reporting profits that doubled to $18.7 billion in 2022, chairman and CEO Ryan Lance told analysts on Thursday that the company is “moving forward with our little project up in Alaska.” Seeming to take a jab at critics, including in the White House, Lance added that “this is what the administration has asked us for: U.S. production that’s low GHG emission production. This is exactly what the administration has asked us to do as an industry, and that’s what we are trying to do as a company.” Over the next 30 years, Willow is expected to produce carbon emissions equivalent to what a third of America’s coal-fired power plants produce in a year. ConocoPhillips also hopes for Willow to be an anchor for a larger expansion in the Western Arctic to develop three billion barrels of oil. If burned, those barrels would belch out emissions equivalent to what the entire U.S. transportation sector produces in a year.

Andy O’Brien, ConocoPhillips senior vice president of global operations, was optimistic about Willow’s prospects. “Now, given the Biden administration’s commitment to the Alaska congressional delegation, we can expect to receive that [decision] in the first week of March,” he said.

Despite Democrats’ much-vaunted climate victories in the past year, the Biden administration has been a lucrative time for the oil and gas industry. While Biden came into office pledging a hard line on new drilling projects, the administration’s oil and gas drilling approvals so far have outpaced the Trump administration’s. As the industry accumulates record profits, the White House plans to start refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Nor does the industry itself see the the climate spending in the Inflation Reduction Act as a threat. Speaking with analysts about their $55 billion profits last year, ExxonMobil’s corporate leadership contrasted windfall taxes in Europe with the approach taken in the United States.