Heat Pumps Can Help End the Climate Culture War

The IRA takes steps toward a truce, taking electric cars out of the realm of personal statement and helping make them an economically sensible choice for all. The new law does this by providing subsidies for the purchase of electric cars and charging stations. A Pew survey taken this summer just as the Senate passed its version of the IRA showed how divisive our car culture wars are—but also how helpful the IRA might be in overcoming them. Democrats are much more likely to consider buying an electric car than Republicans, as well as to support policies incentivizing them. However, 23 percent of Republicans say they are at least “somewhat” likely to consider buying an electric vehicle, and Tesla buyers are almost as likely to be Republicans as Democrats. (Of course, we owe a grudging thanks to Elon Musk here: the Tesla founder’s bombastic masculinity and conservative politics have no doubt helped soften GOP resistance to his cars.) Offering hope for the future, younger adults in both parties are more likely than older adults to consider buying electric cars. Among Americans considering electric cars, the environment is the biggest reason but saving money on gas is a close second. In the post-IRA era, we’ll see even more electric cars on the highway with Republican bumper stickers. That’s how we’ll know that good policy has inspired good consumer choices, even from people who don’t agree with liberalism or the environmental movement.

Those Tesla-driving DeSantis supporters may also have solar panels on their homes. The IRA also offers a 30 percent tax credit on the cost of installing solar panels, another move that allows homeowners to save huge amounts of money on their energy bills. (Some of my relatives in Massachusetts, because of similar policies in that state, now have zero household energy expenses.) In another Pew survey, this one taken one year ago, Democrats were much more likely to install solar panels on their houses or to consider doing so. In fact, after a sharp increase from 2016 to 2019, there was a disturbing dip among Republicans in 2022 compared to 2019, perhaps a sign of the raging culture wars around climate. But still, 22 percent of Republicans surveyed said they were considering solar panels for their homes, and the partisan differences among those who had already installed the panels was tiny, with 9 percent of Democrats doing so, only two percent more than Republicans. The top reason for installing rooftop solar, among homeowners in both parties, was saving money on their bills, and almost two thirds cited tax credits as another reason.

Of course, we are not always homo economicus: not everyone is going to act in their rational self-interest. I’m a member of the United Auto Workers, and some presidents of our union locals voted for Trump, even though Biden is (his disgraceful recent treatment of the railway workers notwithstanding) the far better friend of labor.