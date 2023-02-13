The Climate Apocalypse Will Be Google Mapped

Yet who is molding us into these hypervigilant individuals? Companies who are contributing to the crisis. Instead of becoming more adept at navigating climate collapse alone, we need to take collective action to prevent it. Google is not a reliable ally in this project, to say the least.

While Google is hardly the worst corporate climate offender, its operations produce millions of tons of carbon emissions, and in 2019 The Guardian reported that the company had made large contributions to right-wing climate-denier organizations like the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the group that convinced Trump to abandon the Paris Agreement. In the most recent election cycle, Google’s PAC gave more than 40 percent of its House campaign donations to Republicans, a political strategy that anyone serious about preventing climate catastrophe might wish to rethink. And like all big tech companies, Google spends big on lobbying, talks big on climate, but spends only a tiny fraction of its lobbying efforts on climate policy. As recently as last June, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, opposed—and ultimately defeated—a shareholder resolution urging the company to evaluate whether its lobbying activities were aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming.

To be fair, the flood warnings, which have been in place since 2018, save lives, as Google points out. It’s obviously better not to drive into lethal weather. And more encouragingly, in the long run, the data Google is gathering to create these warnings can help scientists and community groups who are working to address the crisis. The street-by-street air quality data, Google points out, can help inform solutions; for example, pollution concentrated in a spot where a freeway meets a bridge could inspire a road redesign or a crackdown on speeding in that spot.