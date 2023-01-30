Is Joe Manchin a Radical Urbanist?

But is there really such a thing as a guilt-free Hummer? A new report from the Climate and Communities Project casts some doubt. Projecting E.V. demand out to 2050, the report finds that just the U.S. demand for lithium would require triple the amount of “white gold” currently produced for the entire global market. Investing in mass transit, walkability, biking infrastructure, and other means of reducing personal car ownership—along with reductions in battery size—could reduce the amount of lithium needed in more resource-intensive scenarios by 90 percent in 2050. Electric Hummers, on the other hand—whose batteries weigh as much as an entire Honda Civic—require half as much lithium to produce as an electric bus, while transporting far fewer people. Even just limiting the size of E.V. batteries could reduce demand for lithium by 42 percent.

You don’t need to see car culture as a “triumph of bourgeois ideology” to recognize the problem with simply recreating current American car culture with electric batteries: Even car enthusiasts would probably prefer decarbonization not to depend on an unprecedented explosion in global mining. If Joe Manchin doesn’t want to be beholden to the foreign countries that produce most of the world’s lithium, therefore, he should embrace the kind of smart, walkable, mixed-use urbanism that is illegal to build in most American cities. But so far, there’s little sign that policymakers are thinking about how to shift away from large personal vehicles.

It’s not that U.S. residents are preternaturally disposed to car ownership by virtue of mostly living between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans; car-centric development and suburban sprawl—and minimal investments in public transit—have made alternatives impossible. That doesn’t quite explain why cars are so big. The best-selling vehicle in the U.S., the F150 Ford pickup truck, has ballooned in size since it debuted in the 1970s. While the trucks are pitched as workhorses, some two-thirds of their current owners never use them to tow anything. Even the comparatively diminutive Mini Cooper has gotten 64 percent heavier since it debuted in the 1950s, and 61 percent larger. While bulkier cars are pitched as a safer option, the opposite is true for those unlucky enough to be outside them: Cars weighing more than 4,000 pounds are 50 percent more likely to kill pedestrians and cyclists they strike.