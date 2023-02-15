The End of Opposition Research?

Laura: You can read Tyson Brody’s op-ed, “George Santos and How Opposition Research Really Works,” in The New York Times.

Alex: After the break, we’ll discuss whether Donald Trump, who famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it, has permanently altered, at least for Republicans, the power of oppo.

Alex: More than 10,000 people have served in Congress since the founding of the Republic, and we’d be naïve to assume George Santos is the only liar among them. We’re certainly living in a time where serial fabulism seems to pay off at least for a while. TNR’s deputy editor Jason Linkins posed the question recently in his Power Mad newsletter: Where would an inveterate liar and con man be most welcomed in politics? The clear answer, he says, is the Republican Party. Jason, welcome back to the show.

Jason Linkins: Hey, it’s good to be here.

Alex: So we’ve established that a lot of people actually knew at least a little bit about Santos before the whole story went national, so to speak. His democratic opponent’s campaign knew there were inconsistencies in his background but essentially said they didn’t have enough money to do more research. Republicans knew, some doubled down on his candidacy anyway, and only one media outlet, The North Shore Leader, actually reported on those inconsistencies. Santos, of course, won his election by 142,000 votes. So what do you think Santos was thinking? Do you think he thought he would get away with this or what?

Jason: I think that the guy is, at least on some level, somewhat pathological. His lies are such a wilderness of oddities. He lies about strange things, like that he was a star volleyball player at Baruch College—which is just so specific. You really have to at some point decide, “You know I’m going for it. I’m a star volleyball player at Baruch College.”

Alex: You’re right. It’s not like he was carefully crafting a backstory. He was just kind of seizing on things as they came to him.

Jason: I remember movie critic Joe Queenan once had a joke about being in a restaurant in, like, Shaker Heights or somewhere, and the waitress told him that the restaurant served the best tiramisu in Shaker Heights. Queenan said, “You may as well just say you serve the best tiramisu in Ohio, because I’m not going to check.” I kind of think that this sort of weird tiramisu phenomenon is what happened in this district.

Laura: This whole situation has raised a number of questions about the two parties and how they each approach opposition research and how effective having really good oppo on someone can even be. Because all this stuff has come out about Santos; he’s still in office; his party has not really—the national party, at least—called for him to step down or tried to discipline him in any way. So one question is how much does it even matter if you have all these lies in your past and you are a serial fabulist, if you are a Republican?

Jason: Well, the obvious thing to say about that is that Donald Trump was a sort of similar Gish gallop of obviously disqualifying things and lies, and it didn’t impede him in any way, shape, or form in the way that gaffes and gotchas used to. Donald Trump kind of destroyed the gaffe. It used to be that you could say something stupid and it would get four days of news coverage and maybe even damage, to a certain extent, your hopes. In a lot of ways, Trump rewired our brains.

Laura: A question I have is whether there’s now an asymmetry in politics, where oppo research can’t hurt Republicans but it can hurt Democrats. An example that comes to mind, also a New York race, though in this case actually just a state Senate race, was the enormous amount of oppo research that came out against Julia Salazar when she was running, with some similar echoes of the Santos story. She said she had Jewish heritage, which, I don’t know why people keep claiming this—they think they’re gonna resonate with voters in New York more if they say that they’re Jewish somehow? But she was really hammered in the press for all this stuff that came out about her. The press raked through details of babysitting gigs that she’d had as a teenager.

Jason: I think there is an asymmetry. I think that Democrats are hamstrung by the fact that they can never appear to be a cynical party and that the Republicans are so obviously cynical about things. Republicans don’t really promote policies anymore. They’re largely not trying to be productive in the traditional sense. One of the things I talk about in the piece I wrote on this matter, the reason I think Santos is a model Republican, is that Republicans, for as long as I can remember, have essentially been running scams on their own base. They ran direct mail schemes. They hooked their base on penny stock scams and miracle cures. They’re still doing that today. The problem is the Democrats have, unfortunately, for better or for worse, decided they’re going to be the party of slightly higher standards. And it’s sometimes an albatross around their neck. During the 2020 campaign, Democrats had to be the party of Covid responsibility, so they weren’t out campaigning in places where they traditionally campaigned, where they traditionally had people knocking on doors. Sometimes you pay the price to be the noncynical party. I don’t know how we ever equalize that. The Republicans spend a lot of money.

Laura: And it seems there’s an extra element here too, because not only does some of the dirt that comes out about these candidates not harm Republicans, you could even argue that it’s helped them. You ran a piece by Alex Shephard that argued that the whole circus around George Santos has actually benefited Republicans. How does that work?

Jason: If George Santos had not become a thing, then probably the headlines in the early part of the new GOP House majority’s era would have been about the “fair tax” proposal that they put forward, which is essentially a super regressive form of taxation that hamstrings working-class and middle-class people. It’s a crazy idea, and it’s the kind of thing that if you were a Democrat, you would probably want to immediately make the face of the new majority. But instead what was happening was George Santos was in the headlines at all times.

Alex: It’s funny that you say it sort of takes the heat off of Republicans for their actual terrible agenda, because I think, to some extent—I don’t want to blame the Zimmerman campaign too much here, because New York had a bad cycle for Democrats for a lot of reasons—but I think to some extent they were trying to figure out how to go after Santos for like being a Republican. Like, “Here are the unpopular policy positions that he holds.” And in doing so, they missed the actual Santos story. And then that happens writ large with the entire new Republican House majority, where there’s no attention paid to their insane policy agenda because all of the attention is being paid to the nuttiest nut in the caucus.

Laura: He’s obviously a very outlandish figure, and that’s why this has been such a big story. But I wonder if you think there is a kind of Rubicon being crossed here, as in this shows how much you can get away with? I think we saw with the Access Hollywood tape before the 2016 election, “Oh, you can have this awful video of you come out and still become the president.” Do you think this is a continuation of that trend or is this just a blip?

Jason: I think that if we’ve not crossed the Rubicon, we’ve certainly neared it. And this is also a story of institutional gatekeepers. Why, ultimately, did Trump become president after the Access Hollywood tape became something in clear, full view of everyone? It’s because the people who made the rules about who was and who was not a Republican said it was OK. I think with George Santos, because he’s such a marginal figure, and a humiliating figure in a lot of ways, you do see some Republicans say he’s got to go, but it’s McCarthy’s caucus, McCarthy wants him to stay, so he stays. I believe you already see the fact that he’s staying giving him a little bit more legitimacy than he had when this started. His career may come to a very quick end as soon as voters have the chance to do something about him, but for the time being, I think that Santos has gotten away with it. And now he’s going to have an opportunity to do legitimate congressman things, and that could potentially save him in the end.

Laura: Thanks so much for talking with us, Jason.

Jason: Yeah, sure thing.

Alex: Read Jason Linkins’s article “George Santos Is a Model Republican” on NewRepublic.com.

